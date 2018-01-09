Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Escape to a tropical paradise of orchids and bonsai at Phipps

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
paul g wiegman
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
paul g wiegman
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
paul g wiegman
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.
paul g wiegman
Escape the cold and spend some time in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland. The show runs through Feb. 25.

Updated 1 hour ago

This is just what you need to escape the cold — time spent in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai.

The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland.

Phipps has been transformed with hundreds of stunning orchids and an ornate collection of tropical bonsai. Discover tiny miniature orchids, exotic hybrids, and one of the finest collections of slipper orchids in the world. Watch for the larger-than-life appearance of Jason Gamrath's orange sculpted glass orchids as seen in 2017's Super Natural Show.

Immerse yourself in the expressive detail of miniature bonsai trees, meticulously trained for years and showcased — many exclusively — in this special exhibit.

Upon entering the Palm Court, you'll be surrounded by vibrant colors and fragrances of some of the most beautiful, fascinating orchids in the world.

The Serpentine Room comes alive with timeless, treasured stories found in a variety of miniature tropical bonsai trees on display.

A rainbow of color engulfs a Sunken Garden filled with fuchsia, lime and peach Phalaenopsis orchids complemented by colorful bromeliads. And the Signature Orchid Room displays an abundance of beautiful, rare specimens to explore.

The show also contains these features:

• Six 5-foot-diameter Phalaenopsis orchid spheres will be suspended overhead in the Sunken Garden

• New oversized container baskets planted with a mix of orchids will be on display in the Palm Court and Sunken Garden

• There will be 6-foot and 9-foot-tall metal tree frames planted with a mix of orchids in the Sunken Garden

• Three stories of the bonsai from Phipps' collection will be presented.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.