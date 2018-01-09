Escape to a tropical paradise of orchids and bonsai at Phipps

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Enjoy one more walk through the Winter Light Garden at Phipps — with luminous orbs, trees and fountains of light in the Outdoor and Children's Discovery Gardens — from 5-10 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 9.

Admission: $17.95, $16.95 for seniors and students, $11.95 for children 2-18. Children under 2 are free. Half off Sundays in February if you wear a tropical shirt.

This is just what you need to escape the cold — time spent in a warm, tropical paradise of inspiring orchids and bonsai.

The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 13 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park, Oakland.

Phipps has been transformed with hundreds of stunning orchids and an ornate collection of tropical bonsai. Discover tiny miniature orchids, exotic hybrids, and one of the finest collections of slipper orchids in the world. Watch for the larger-than-life appearance of Jason Gamrath's orange sculpted glass orchids as seen in 2017's Super Natural Show.

Immerse yourself in the expressive detail of miniature bonsai trees, meticulously trained for years and showcased — many exclusively — in this special exhibit.

Upon entering the Palm Court, you'll be surrounded by vibrant colors and fragrances of some of the most beautiful, fascinating orchids in the world.

The Serpentine Room comes alive with timeless, treasured stories found in a variety of miniature tropical bonsai trees on display.

A rainbow of color engulfs a Sunken Garden filled with fuchsia, lime and peach Phalaenopsis orchids complemented by colorful bromeliads. And the Signature Orchid Room displays an abundance of beautiful, rare specimens to explore.

Plan your winter escape today to the warm, tropical paradise of our Orchid and Bonsai Show, open daily starting Sat., Jan. 13! Tickets: https://t.co/SX9BtD2yax pic.twitter.com/qzZmTPyGLJ — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) January 8, 2018

The show also contains these features:

• Six 5-foot-diameter Phalaenopsis orchid spheres will be suspended overhead in the Sunken Garden

• New oversized container baskets planted with a mix of orchids will be on display in the Palm Court and Sunken Garden

• There will be 6-foot and 9-foot-tall metal tree frames planted with a mix of orchids in the Sunken Garden

• Three stories of the bonsai from Phipps' collection will be presented.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.