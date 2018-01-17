Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
National Aviary plans May 5 birding trip to Presque Isle

Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Birds flock around the lighthouse on the north pier at Presque Isle State Park in Erie County.
The National Aviary in Pittsburgh is hosting "Spring Migration on Presque Isle," a May 5 bus trip to view birds at the Erie County state park.

Aviary ornithologist Bob Mulvihill will lead participants through one of Pennsylvania's most important migration hot spots, where birds rest and refuel before continuing over the Great Lakes to nesting grounds as far as northern Canada and Alaska, according to a press release.

The outing coincides with Year of the Bird Global Big Day, an international bird-count event in support of bird conservation. Mulvihill will report birds seen by trip-goers to the global eBird.org database.

The bus will depart the aviary in Pittsburgh's North Side at 7 a.m., returning at 5 p.m.

Fee of $95, or $85 for members, includes lunch. All ages are welcome.

Details: 412-258-9463 or Audrey.Beichner@aviary.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

