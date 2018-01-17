Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home & Garden

Ligonier boutique Amica to close on Jan. 27

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Amica, a specialty home decor and gift store on the Ligonier Diamond, will close on Jan. 27.
Amica, a specialty home decor and gift store on the Ligonier Diamond, will be closing its doors on Jan. 27.

"We both have so many things going on that we are unable to continue with the store," says Annie Urban, who co-owns Amica with Mamie Garver. Urban is the executive director of Fort Ligonier, and Garver is a member of the fort's education department staff.

"We made an attempt to sell but didn't find a buyer," Urban says. "I'm happy to say that the landlord has found another tenant and another boutique will be coming into the space."

Until closing day, most merchandise is 40 percent off, with remaining Christmas items marked down 75 percent.

"There are great deals to be had," Urban says.

The store at 100 E. Main St. will be open Jan. 20 and 21 during the Ligonier Ice Fest. Other hours until the closing date are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Any unsold merchandise will be donated to charities and local churches.

Amica has offered unique wedding and baby gifts, women's accessories like scarves and handbags and products from Stonewall Kitchen, Wendell August and Beatriz Ball.

The store was founded by Gerry Cooper about 22 years ago, Urban says. She and Garver took over in January 2010.

"We'd like to thank the community and all those who supported the store," she says. "Our customers have become our friends."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

