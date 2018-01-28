Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

A more perfect pillow

The Washington Post | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Parachute’s Down Alternative Pillow. (MUST CREDIT: Parachute)
The Washington Post
Parachute’s Down Alternative Pillow. (MUST CREDIT: Parachute)

Updated 10 hours ago

If you dream of a better night's sleep, you're not alone. Researchers for the Sleep Cycle app found that Americans don't get eight hours of sleep (although they're close: At seven hours 19 minutes in 2017, the total is a four-minute improvement from 2016).

To make sleep even better, a good place to start is with a new pillow.

“A pillow is a bed for your head,” says Michael Breus, a California clinical psychologist who specializes in sleep disorders. “If you spend $1,000 on a mattress and use a $10 pillow, you just turned your bed into a $10 mattress.”

Researching the right pillow can be like staring down the toothpaste aisle, however: The options are endless. Thankfully, pillow testers like Breus can help narrow it down.

The first thing to consider is the type of sleeper you are: back, side or stomach. Back sleepers may need a flatter pillow, to keep the head and neck in alignment. Stomach sleepers may need a soft pillow, or no pillow. Side sleepers may need a firmer pillow on the thicker side.

Then there's fill — wool, cotton, latex, memory foam, feathers, down — that often depends on whether you prefer squishy or firm pillows. Breus notes that if you have any back or shoulder pain in the morning, it's a sign of using the wrong type of pillow (although it's always good to check with an orthopedic doctor). Above all, just do the best you can, says Rebecca Robbins, a sleep adviser to the Benjamin Hotel in New York: “Invest at the highest level your budget can afford. We sleep for one-third of our lives. Why not make it the most amazing, comfortable room in your house?”

Breus, known as the Sleep Doctor, says that sleep is a performance activity. So just as a runner invests in shoes, you'll want to choose the best pillow for your sleep. His favorite, and the one he sleeps on, is V&R Naturals' Latex Kapok Blend because the stuffing can be removed as needed for sleep preference ($129, vrnaturals.com ).

At the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab, senior product analyst Lexie Sachs and other analysts look at how well pillows keep their shape, withstand laundering and fit into a pillowcase. Consumer testers rate pillows for comfort and support. One pillow that has come out on top is the Sleep Number ComfortFit Pillow ($89.99-$149.99, sleepnumber.com ).

Sachs uses the “classic” model ($89.99). “I love how it's both soft and supportive,” she says. “Most foam pillows feel too firm for me, but this one is a combination of foam and down alternative fiberfill, and it feels like I'm getting the best of both.” Because it's not washable and has no removable cover, she uses the AllerEase Maximum Pillow Protector (Target, $7.99-$8.99).

“Our clients prefer bed pillows with a natural cotton cover and either a soft-yet-supportive mix of feather and down or a feather-and-down alternative,” says Seattle-based Michelle Dirkse, an interior designer whose projects have appeared in design magazines Luxe,Rue, and Domino. Parachute's Down Alternative Pillow is one she's picked for her clients and herself ($59-$89, parachutehome.com ). “I just finished remodeling my entire condo and the new pillows are a cozy final touch for my new bed,” she says. This would be a good fit for a guest room, too, because it's allergen-free.

After designing for celebrity after celebrity, Los Angeles interior designer Adam Hunter knows that everyone is different and “clients need to love their pillow and find the one that provides proper support and alignment.” He often uses the Anti-Allergy Down Pillow in his projects, especially for kids' rooms, because of the simple maintenance ($80, usa.yvesdelorme.com ). They're “easy to clean” and “so soft,” he says.

Robbins, a side sleeper, uses the Beautyrest Black Ice Memory Foam Pillow ($129, mattressfirm.com ). “Temperature plays a huge role in our sleep,” she says, and the Black Ice is made of a cooling, breathable foam.

“The bedroom is the gateway drug to get more sleep,” says Robbins, a postdoctoral fellow at New York University. “We drink coffee, we drink wine, we get stressed about our careers. Some of those things are hard to modify, but the bedroom is something we can often control.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.