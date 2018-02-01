Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Home & Garden

Cultivating a 'Scarlet Fire'

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University.
Courtesy of Rutgers University
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University.
Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University has bred a hazelnut tree that is blight resistant.
Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University has bred a hazelnut tree that is blight resistant.
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University. This is what the fruit looks like in the fall.
Courtesy of Rutgers University
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University. This is what the fruit looks like in the fall.
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University.
Courtesy of Rutgers University
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University.
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University.
Courtesy Rutgers University
'Scarlet Fire' is a new kousa dogwood introduction bred by Thomas Molnar of Rutgers University.

Updated 11 hours ago

I bumped into an old friend on the exhibit floor at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore and, as we exchanged pleasantries, he recognized renowned plant breeder Thomas Molnar, which stopped him in mid-sentence.

“You've got to meet him,” my friend said excitedly. “He's doing amazing things at Rutgers.”

He led me over and introduced me to the 40-year-old associate professor at the New Jersey university, who actually has two fascinating breeding programs in progress. The first is the continuation of 40 years of breeding on dogwoods by Elwin Orton, professor emeritus in the department of plant biology at Rutgers.

“I picked up on his work (when Orton retired in 2008). What he was trying to do was get a kousa dogwood that had very dark pink (flowers),” Molnar says of his mentor. “This is the first year for the release of ‘Scarlet Fire,' which sports spectacular blooms of deep pink, almost rose-colored blooms.

“Dr. Orton left me a lot of really interesting plants, a lot of light pink kousas,” he says. “He wasn't able to sort of crack the code to get dark pink.”

Molnar carried on with the work, but instead of continuing to cross light pink cultivars, he decided to try something else. He planted 5 acres with thousands of seedlings collected from 50 different cultivars Orton had developed. The first round of plantings didn't produce anything special, but Molnar continued planting over the next couple years.

“It wasn't until about six years after I started the project this one plant bloomed, and it blew us away,” he says with a smile. “It was literally fuchsia pink.”

Even though the colorful blooms are referred to as flowers, technically they are bracts. Molnar was thrilled to show off the new plant to his mentor.

“He didn't want to see anything else I was working on,” Molnar says. Orton told Molnar, “This is the plant. This is incredible.”

“That was validation that this was really special,” Molnar says proudly.

The breeding team observed “Scarlet Fire” one more year before revealing it to Tennessee's Hidden Hollow Nursery, which propagates dogwoods. The tree is hardy to zone 5 and can grow into zone 8.

“This new dogwood which built on Dr. Orton's work, they've wanted this Kousa for decades,” Molnar says. “It's just luck to come at the right time.”

Helping hazelnut trees

Molnar has a passion project, too. He's found a way to breed a hazelnut tree that's resistant to Eastern filbert blight. The tree has struggled in the East due to disease problems. He began working on the project with another mentor, the late Dr. Reed Funk, in 1996. “The target was, can we find resistant plants?” he says.

After finding disease-resistant varieties, they were crossed with other cultivars and, in 20 years time, have created a tree that will succeed in the mid-Atlantic region. His team is propagating a tree now that he knows will be something important for growers.

“It's a whole new crop for farmers,” he says. “It's a really low input crop, very few pest problems and you need almost no chemical sprays on the trees.”

It grows about the same size as a peach tree, but it doesn't need much irrigation and the crop can be picked by machine as the nuts fall off the tree when they are ripe. “It's exciting, we're not there yet,” he says. “We're still testing them, we're right on the edge.”

He's got farms ready to take trees and see how they do.

Restaurants, candy makers, bakers and lots of others long for fresh, locally grown hazelnuts. It's rare to bring a new crop to an area and he thinks the tree is a game-changer for the food industry.

Molnar hopes that what he's created will become his legacy. “It gives you something that lives beyond,” he says of the trees. “When I'm gone, those plants can live on forever.”

Doug Oster is editor of Everybody Gardens, a website operated by 535Media, LLC. Reach him at 412-965-3278 or doster@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, tips and more at everybodygardens.com.

<div style=”background-color:#f8f8f8; border-bottom:1px solid #e7e7e7; border-top:1px solid #e7e7e7; padding:30px 30px 10px; text-align: center; font-size: 12px;”>

<p style=”display:flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; margin: 0;”>

Article by Doug Oster, Everybody Gardens

<a href=”http://everybodygardens.triblive.com/”>

<img src=”http://mediarack.535mediallc.com/wp-content/uploads/EGLogo_Fullcolorv2.jpg” style=”padding:0 10px 10px;”>

</a>

<a href=”http://everybodygardens.triblive.com/” style=”color:#1A73B4;” target=”new”>http://www.everybodygardens.com</a>

</p>

<p style=”margin: 0;”>Copyright © <a href=”http://www.535mediallc.com/” target=”new” style=”color:#1A73B4”>535media, LLC</a></p>

</div>

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me