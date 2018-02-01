Cultivating a 'Scarlet Fire'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I bumped into an old friend on the exhibit floor at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore and, as we exchanged pleasantries, he recognized renowned plant breeder Thomas Molnar, which stopped him in mid-sentence.

“You've got to meet him,” my friend said excitedly. “He's doing amazing things at Rutgers.”

He led me over and introduced me to the 40-year-old associate professor at the New Jersey university, who actually has two fascinating breeding programs in progress. The first is the continuation of 40 years of breeding on dogwoods by Elwin Orton, professor emeritus in the department of plant biology at Rutgers.

“I picked up on his work (when Orton retired in 2008). What he was trying to do was get a kousa dogwood that had very dark pink (flowers),” Molnar says of his mentor. “This is the first year for the release of ‘Scarlet Fire,' which sports spectacular blooms of deep pink, almost rose-colored blooms.

“Dr. Orton left me a lot of really interesting plants, a lot of light pink kousas,” he says. “He wasn't able to sort of crack the code to get dark pink.”

Molnar carried on with the work, but instead of continuing to cross light pink cultivars, he decided to try something else. He planted 5 acres with thousands of seedlings collected from 50 different cultivars Orton had developed. The first round of plantings didn't produce anything special, but Molnar continued planting over the next couple years.

“It wasn't until about six years after I started the project this one plant bloomed, and it blew us away,” he says with a smile. “It was literally fuchsia pink.”

Even though the colorful blooms are referred to as flowers, technically they are bracts. Molnar was thrilled to show off the new plant to his mentor.

“He didn't want to see anything else I was working on,” Molnar says. Orton told Molnar, “This is the plant. This is incredible.”

“That was validation that this was really special,” Molnar says proudly.

The breeding team observed “Scarlet Fire” one more year before revealing it to Tennessee's Hidden Hollow Nursery, which propagates dogwoods. The tree is hardy to zone 5 and can grow into zone 8.

“This new dogwood which built on Dr. Orton's work, they've wanted this Kousa for decades,” Molnar says. “It's just luck to come at the right time.”

Helping hazelnut trees

Molnar has a passion project, too. He's found a way to breed a hazelnut tree that's resistant to Eastern filbert blight. The tree has struggled in the East due to disease problems. He began working on the project with another mentor, the late Dr. Reed Funk, in 1996. “The target was, can we find resistant plants?” he says.

After finding disease-resistant varieties, they were crossed with other cultivars and, in 20 years time, have created a tree that will succeed in the mid-Atlantic region. His team is propagating a tree now that he knows will be something important for growers.

“It's a whole new crop for farmers,” he says. “It's a really low input crop, very few pest problems and you need almost no chemical sprays on the trees.”

It grows about the same size as a peach tree, but it doesn't need much irrigation and the crop can be picked by machine as the nuts fall off the tree when they are ripe. “It's exciting, we're not there yet,” he says. “We're still testing them, we're right on the edge.”

He's got farms ready to take trees and see how they do.

Restaurants, candy makers, bakers and lots of others long for fresh, locally grown hazelnuts. It's rare to bring a new crop to an area and he thinks the tree is a game-changer for the food industry.

Molnar hopes that what he's created will become his legacy. “It gives you something that lives beyond,” he says of the trees. “When I'm gone, those plants can live on forever.”

Doug Oster is editor of Everybody Gardens, a website operated by 535Media, LLC. Reach him at 412-965-3278 or doster@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, tips and more at everybodygardens.com.

