21st annual Great Backyard Bird Count coming to Harrison Hills Park Environmental Learning Center
Updated 6 hours ago
The 21st annual Great Backyard Bird Count is from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 17-18 at Harrison Hills Park Environmental Learning Center.
The Friends of Harrison Hills Park will be part of the event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of populations.
The Merlin iPhone Bird ID app can help identify the birds.
For anyone interested in identifying birds: the Merlin Bird ID app from Cornell is pretty great. https://t.co/QPBjrOFn4x pic.twitter.com/h5lUnFzeAT— Bex C (@bexslc) February 6, 2018
There will also be books, binoculars, and friends to help determine and report sightings. The observations will take place in 15-minute intervals from inside the center.
Anyone can participate. No pre-registration is needed.
Details: 724-224-4102