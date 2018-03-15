Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Home & Garden

At home in Uncle Punzo's Jeannette garden

Everybody Gardens
Everybody Gardens | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
The late Frank “Punzo” Panichella poses in his Jeannette garden. He shared his gardening knowledge to create a special relationship with John Wassel.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
The late Frank “Punzo” Panichella poses in his Jeannette garden. He shared his gardening knowledge to create a special relationship with John Wassel.
John Wassel holds a photo of his 'Uncle Punzo' with the gang that worked in his large garden.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
John Wassel holds a photo of his 'Uncle Punzo' with the gang that worked in his large garden.
John Wassel holds a seeder that his 'Uncle Punzo' used to sow seeds in his greenhouse.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
John Wassel holds a seeder that his 'Uncle Punzo' used to sow seeds in his greenhouse.
This sign hangs in the greenhouse of the late Frank 'Punzo' Panichella. He shared his knowledge of gardening with John Wassel with created a special bond between the two.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
This sign hangs in the greenhouse of the late Frank 'Punzo' Panichella. He shared his knowledge of gardening with John Wassel with created a special bond between the two.

Updated 10 hours ago

In the warmth of a little greenhouse tucked behind a brick house along a side street in Jeannette, John Wassel ladles out some of his homemade salmon chowder. It's one of two greenhouses that overlook expansive gardens.

A black metal sign is tied with frayed string to an old water line. In ornate gold letters, it reads "Punzo's casa verde." It's named for Frank "Punzo" Panichella, the uncle of Wassel's wife Jackie and the man who taught Wassel how to garden.

"I got to know Uncle Punzo. He needed help; it just happened. I fell in love with gardening," the 75-year-old says. They met while Wassel was courting Jackie (and they've now been married 54 years).

The good-natured nickname "Punzo" means fat belly in Italian. Panichella, who passed away in 2008, came to Jeannette looking for work after returning from World War II with a Purple Heart. After an early 1950s recession, he lost his railroad job and opened Balaccis, a local store, pool room and card shop where veterans and others would gather.

Many of his friends from Balaccis became his lifelong garden helpers. Over the years, Panichella acquired adjacent lots that increased the size of the garden to at least an acre. At one point, he harvested more than 25,000 peppers. The garden was a meeting place for friends and family, where homemade Italian wine flowed and stories were told.

"They'd gather here, they wanted to be together, they were all gardeners," Wassel says of the group. "Those who weren't gardeners would pick tomatoes and peppers by the bushel."

Wassel has kept the gardens going, although they are slightly smaller than in their heyday. He only puts in a mere 135 tomato plants and 85 peppers. He's also planting the huge area with cabbage, herbs, parsnips, leeks, onions, shallots, peas, beans, Swiss chard and many other vegetables.

The avid fisherman enjoys quiet time spent outdoors on the water, in the garden and sowing seeds under glass. He uses Uncle Punzo's greenhouses to start his seeds in 30 to 40 flats, the same way his mentor did. Wessel holds an old plastic red tool — which makes planting small seeds easier — used by Panichella.

"I got involved here," Wassel says, "just putting the seed in the ground and seeing what happens, I was hooked."

He's sowing many of the seeds that have grown here for decades. Pete's pepper is named for one of the gang, and he's found a similar variety, 'Sheepnose Pimento,' which is commercially available.

"It's the first out of the garden because it's small," he says proudly of the deep red, round peppers. He also sows an old Italian heirloom tomato Panichella grew for decades called 'Cow Teat,' a long tapered red variety great for making sauce. Two other varieties resemble it too, 'Polish Linguisa' and 'Jersey Devil.'

Just like Panichella, he cans much of what he grows, but also shares it with friends, family and the needy.

"Uncle Punzo and I got to be very close," Wassel says as rain beats down on the greenhouse. "He was very instrumental in teaching me. I went to see him before he passed, and I thanked him for spending all that time with me."

Doug Oster is editor of Everybody Gardens, a website operated by 535Media, LLC. Reach him at 412-965-3278 or doster@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, tips and more at everybodygardens.com.

Article by Doug Oster, Everybody Gardens

http://www.everybodygardens.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me