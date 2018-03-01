Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Get ready for a walk workout at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Heather Gwaley of Venetia, Washington County admires a display inside the Home & Garden Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, March 4, 2016, as she and her fiancee Michael Beresh, of Denora, walk browse the exhibits.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Heather Gwaley of Venetia, Washington County admires a display inside the Home & Garden Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, March 4, 2016, as she and her fiancee Michael Beresh, of Denora, walk browse the exhibits.

Updated 17 hours ago

The area's largest home and garden show gets started March 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, covers more than 10 acres of space in the center.

"If you walk every aisle just once, you've walked 7 miles," says the show's executive director John DeSantis.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

And besides the exhibitors in the four product categories (garden/outdoor, construction/remodeling, home interiors and kitchen/cooking), there are scads of special features.

Top 10 Life-Changing Products of 2018: "People want to know what's new every year," DeSantis says. "(This year's list) is a surprise, but I can say it's not just things that are cool, attractive or trendy. It's things that will actually change the way we use our homes.

"The criteria for the Top 10 are things that you can actually buy for your home right now," he says.

One hint: "Robots are a big thing this year."

Dream Home Innovation Center: Cutting edge technology and "the next big thing" are the focus of this special showcase of the latest ideas and products for the home.

Kitchen Idea Center: Popular local chefs provide tips and tastings, while putting all the latest kitchen equipment to the test.

Garden Resource Center: Help will be available from beginners to Master Gardeners. Also, find Everybody Gardens editor Doug Oster in the Garden Pavilion daily.

Ask-A-Designer: Bring your photos, sketches, or color swatches and have a seat for a free 15 minute consultation.

Antiques Home Show Stage: Dr. Lori of TV's "Auction Kings" and "Curse of Oak Island" will give daily presentations. Visitors can bring their treasured heirlooms, collectibles or antiques for Dr. Lori to discuss.

Crawford Grill: Go here to find live jazz with students from Pittsburgh's CAPA School, right next to the Convention Center, providing nightly entertainment.

Children's Village at the Show: Shady Lane School will host the area, which features the Train Collectors' Kids Club and Turtle Races for kids of all ages.

Navigating a home show

Visiting a home show can be overwhelming. There's so much to see and do that it's hard to take it all in.

How do you know you're seeing the right exhibits or talking to the right people about your project?

Here are 10 tips for successfully navigating a home show:

1. Check out the show website and decide beforehand what you need to see versus what you just want to see.

2. Research websites like those of the Better Business Bureau or Angie's List for reputable businesses to consult.

3. Make a plan to maximize your time. Prioritize the things you want to see.

4. Take photos and measurements. Specifics are helpful when talking to a contractor or other exhibitor about your project or needs.

5. Write down all the questions you can think of.

6. Take advantage of special features and free consultations.

7. It's OK to bring the kids — there are family friendly features and activities to keep them entertained.

8. Give yourself plenty of time.

9. Wear comfortable shoes.

10. A supply of address labels makes it easier to enter drawings for all the freebies.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me