'A Celebration of Orchids' welcomes spring in Pittsburgh

When Tim Choltco gets tired of winter weather, all he has to do is head down to his basement.

“I basically have a mini, indoor tropical rainforest,” the 47-year-old Tarentum resident says. “During this crappy winter we've had, it's great to have a chance to work with something green.”

That “something” is his 1,000-plus orchid collection, some of which will be curated for the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania's 2018 Orchid Show , set for March 17 and 18 at the Phipps Garden Center in Pittsburgh.

Choltco has been a member of the society for 35 years.

“I've always been kind of a plant geek,” he says. “When I was about 13, my mom took me to my first show, and it's been downhill ever since.”

Armed with a Penn State degree in botany, Choltco has even discovered and described around a dozen new species of orchids, including one earlier this year in January.

The theme of the 2018 show, “A Celebration of Orchids,” emphasizes the variety and quantity of flowers on display.

Don Ammon of Monroeville doesn't have to go far to find such variety: he grows more than 30 different species at his home, a hobby he picked up entirely by accident about five years ago when he joined the society.

“A friend who moved to Arizona gave me their orchid collection,” he says. “After killing most of them, I joined to find out what I was doing wrong, and how I could raise them successfully.”

At the show, society volunteers and expert growers will be on hand to answer questions about cultivation, offer free seminars and raffle off plants and related items every hour. Growers also will show off their most beautiful plants. For Choltco and Ammon, it's largely a matter of chance.

“I bring whatever's blooming,” Ammon says. “I think judges want to know that you are growing several different kinds.”

Choltco agrees.

“It's kind of a grab bag,” he says. “Whatever has decided to be in flower is what goes. I was going to have a wonderful exhibit, and then just in the past few weeks, I've had a bunch of plants drop their flowers.”

Choltco says that scenario is practically a running joke on the group's Facebook page.

“Someone will post a picture of a beautiful flower around this time of year, and a bunch of us will think, ‘Ah, just in time for it to drop off a few days before the show,' ” he says.

The show will feature a re-potting table where visitors can pay a small fee to have their plants re-potted by a society member, and a sales area with orchids to bring home and nurture.

“I like taking care of something that doesn't squall, or moan, or cry,” Choltco says with a laugh.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.