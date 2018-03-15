Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Home & Garden

'A Celebration of Orchids' welcomes spring in Pittsburgh

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
A Paphiopedilum Pinnochio in the Phipps Conservatory's orchid room. Orchids of all varieties will be the focus when the Phipps Garden Center hosts the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania's 2018 orchid show March 17 and 18.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
A Paphiopedilum Pinnochio in the Phipps Conservatory's orchid room. Orchids of all varieties will be the focus when the Phipps Garden Center hosts the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania's 2018 orchid show March 17 and 18.
Above, a display at a previous OSWP orchid show.
File photo
Above, a display at a previous OSWP orchid show.
The Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania’s annual orchid show is March 16-17, 2018
Tribune-Review file
The Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania’s annual orchid show is March 16-17, 2018

Updated 10 hours ago

When Tim Choltco gets tired of winter weather, all he has to do is head down to his basement.

“I basically have a mini, indoor tropical rainforest,” the 47-year-old Tarentum resident says. “During this crappy winter we've had, it's great to have a chance to work with something green.”

That “something” is his 1,000-plus orchid collection, some of which will be curated for the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania's 2018 Orchid Show , set for March 17 and 18 at the Phipps Garden Center in Pittsburgh.

Choltco has been a member of the society for 35 years.

“I've always been kind of a plant geek,” he says. “When I was about 13, my mom took me to my first show, and it's been downhill ever since.”

Armed with a Penn State degree in botany, Choltco has even discovered and described around a dozen new species of orchids, including one earlier this year in January.

The theme of the 2018 show, “A Celebration of Orchids,” emphasizes the variety and quantity of flowers on display.

Don Ammon of Monroeville doesn't have to go far to find such variety: he grows more than 30 different species at his home, a hobby he picked up entirely by accident about five years ago when he joined the society.

“A friend who moved to Arizona gave me their orchid collection,” he says. “After killing most of them, I joined to find out what I was doing wrong, and how I could raise them successfully.”

At the show, society volunteers and expert growers will be on hand to answer questions about cultivation, offer free seminars and raffle off plants and related items every hour. Growers also will show off their most beautiful plants. For Choltco and Ammon, it's largely a matter of chance.

“I bring whatever's blooming,” Ammon says. “I think judges want to know that you are growing several different kinds.”

Choltco agrees.

“It's kind of a grab bag,” he says. “Whatever has decided to be in flower is what goes. I was going to have a wonderful exhibit, and then just in the past few weeks, I've had a bunch of plants drop their flowers.”

Choltco says that scenario is practically a running joke on the group's Facebook page.

“Someone will post a picture of a beautiful flower around this time of year, and a bunch of us will think, ‘Ah, just in time for it to drop off a few days before the show,' ” he says.

The show will feature a re-potting table where visitors can pay a small fee to have their plants re-potted by a society member, and a sales area with orchids to bring home and nurture.

“I like taking care of something that doesn't squall, or moan, or cry,” Choltco says with a laugh.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me