Our homes and appliances keep getting smarter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're old enough — or you're a fan of retro TV — you might remember Rosey, the robot maid from the futuristic 1960s cartoon "The Jetsons."

Rosey scooted around on a single wheel, keeping the Jetson household clean and running smoothly. Though supposedly not programmed with human emotions, Rosey regularly got flustered and even fell in love on one episode.

In reality, we're years away from having a Rosey-like humanoid robot in our homes, says Boyce Thompson, a Maryland-based author and public speaker who curates a Life-Changing Products exhibit that visits home shows across the country, including the recent Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

We have whole-home systems that turn lights on and off, entertain us and inform us, keep us from getting too hot or too cold, tell us who's at the door and keep us secure. But they still can't clean up after the dog or get dinner on the table.

Though they're quickly becoming more sophisticated, many of the more human-appearing robots now on the market serve mostly entertainment purposes, Thompson says.

"As far as having a robot clean the house, it would be difficult to program," he says. "It would have to be able to identify all the objects in the house and know where they go."

Something Thompson sees on the horizon, though, are robots that can help care for the elderly or disabled, performing tasks like managing medications and monitoring vital signs and safety.

"That's what's driving robot development in China and Japan," he says. "I've watched the evolution from robots that are nice to have to something useful, not just for giving information but for taking action."

INNOVATIONS KEEP COMING

Even without the mobile robot, smart home innovations keep coming, including some less talked-about appliances that were on display at the Home & Garden Show.

"You won't have to lift a finger" (or you'll only have to lift a finger) is becoming truer and truer as a selling point, as many of them are controlled via your indispensable smart phone. Options for saving time, labor and sometimes even money around the house include:

Smart ovens and ranges

Various manufacturers have long made ovens with smart features, if you're talking about the capacity to preset and automatically adjust cooking times and temperatures.

Whirlpool has developed something that makes cooking frozen foods even easier, says Kristian Trapl, director of merchandising for Crafton-based Don's Appliances. With its Scan-to-Cook app, you scan the bar code on a package of frozen food and the app send instructions to your oven or microwave that cook the dish correctly and automatically.

"This is something that's unique to Whirlpool," Trapl says.

Details: whirlpool.com

Refrigerators

You're at the supermarket when you realize you forgot to make a shopping list.

Several refrigerator manufacturers now have models with interior cameras connected to an app to show if it's the milk or the orange juice that's running low.

One such is the Samsung Family Hub 2.0, which not only has a shopping list feature but also allows you to access a recipe collection to pull the list together for meal planning. And if you just don't feel like cooking, it can also connect you with online grocery shopping or meal-ordering services. Details: samsung.com

A new refrigerator is a major expense for most families, smart or not. If you're happy with your "dumb" one but still like the idea of being able to view its contents, Thompson suggests adding a Smarter FridgeCam, a wireless camera for less than $200 that fits inside any fridge and connects to an app. The FridgeCam also can help track food expiration dates and suggest recipes based on the food in your fridge. Details: smarter.am

Coffee makers

Pre-programming your coffee maker so the first cup is waiting the minute you open your eyes is old stuff. What's new, Trapl says, is coffee-making as entertainment.

The Coffee Playlist from Bosch is like a caffeine concierge, taking requests and serving up the drinks in the order they're received, right down to style, grind, brew, temperature, milk and volume.

"It's a good talking point at parties," Trapl says. "Mrs. Smith wants a cappuccino and Mrs. Jones wants an espresso, and so on. Program your playlist and it will make them one after the other."

The built-in coffee maker is part of Bosch's Home Connect setup, which includes a suite of smart appliances and an app to control them. It also uses Alexa.

Details: bosch-home.com

Washing machines and dryers

The kids need clean jerseys for their soccer games tonight and you forgot to run the washer before work. If only you had the Whirlpool Smart All-in-One washer/dryer.

As long as the clothes are in the machine, you can start it with an app and monitor the wash and dry cycles from beginning to end. You can download special cycles that take detergent amounts, load sizes and fabrics into account. The machine is ventless and compact in size, too.

If you're home but busy with other tasks, give voice commands through Alexa.

Details: whirlpool.com

Showers

Does turning on the shower and adjusting the water temperature take too much time in your morning routine? One option for saving precious seconds is the U by Moen Digital Shower, Trapl says.

"It's Wi-Fi connected. You can turn it on from your smartphone, set the temperature, and it will tell you when it's ready," he says.

This "personalized showering experience" also can be voice-activated via Alexa or operated through a wall-mounted controller. You can set your shower length and even pause it if you have to jump out to grab a new bottle of shampoo.

Once you have your shower experience perfected, just save the settings.

Details: moen.com

Tankless water heaters

For that long, steamy shower or load of dingy whites, you need sufficient hot water. A tankless water heater is the way to go, says Bill Kennihan, owner of Kennihan Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Valencia.

"You only get hot water when you need it, and it will give you as much as you need," he says.

A tankless unit heats water directly, eliminating the need for a storage tank. When a hot water tap is turned on, cold water travels through a pipe into the unit where it's heated by either a gas burner or electric element.

The advantage over the traditional tank, Kennihan says, is in energy efficiency — a tankless heater eliminates energy wasted when hot water cools down as it runs through long pipes to a tap or while it sits in the storage tank.

Some manufacturers offer remotes for changing water temperature and most digital control panels run diagnostics in the event of a problem.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.