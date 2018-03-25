Civil War-era building in Millvale rehabbed into townhouses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's a history in these homes — as well as an amazing view.

The trio of cozy townhouses in an 1868 post Civil War-era building in Millvale, sits high above the town. From the window, you can see for miles.

Tusick & Associates Architects recently completed renovations on the three residences at 520-524 Stanton Ave., which are for sale in the $219,000 range. Two are finished and one can be customized by the owner.

"They're open plan, so they feel spacious and big, even though they're really not," says Susan Tusick, who is both architect and builder for the project. "It's ideal for anyone downsizing and millenials just starting out. Millenials have a chance to own homes here at renting prices."

The townhouse renovations are only the latest sign of Millvale's resurgence, with much of Main Street now home to small shops and restaurants.

Restoring a historic building is a good thing, says Karamagi Rujumba, director, development & communications Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation. He says the area has several Civil War-era buildings in the area in which History and Landmarks has been involved in helping to preserve.

"These buildings reflect the culture and heritage of the region," Rujumba says. "It is a cumbersome process and costly to restore these buildings, but we definitely encourage finding uses for these properties. We are happy someone has decided to restore the building in Millvale and see a use for it.

He says these types of improvement are part of Millvale's revival the past few years.

"Millvale has very distinct buildings and landscape," Rujumba says. "It is inviting because it's close to (Pittsburgh)."

The space was attractive to Tusick because it has a very good skeleton, is structurally secure on the hill and can be a welcome addition to the community.

"I want to see this area thrive," says Tusick, who purchased the building in late 2014. "Millvale is going through a transition. I believe these townhouses would be perfect for a nice young couple. ... It's a comfortable space."

Piatt Sotheby's International Realty, based in Pittsburgh, is handling the properties. Realtor Racheallee Lacek says working with developers such as Tusick is great because buyers can have a say in choosing appliances and other amenities such as cabinetry, paint colors and bathroom finishes.

"This is a great opportunity to choose what you want," Lacek says. "Before we get started on the inside of the middle townhouse."

Details: piattsothebysrealty.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.