Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Pick a mirror to complement and expand your space

The Washington Post | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Glas Italia Shimmer mirror, left. Petite Friture Francis wall mirror in blue. (MUST CREDIT: ABC Carpet & Home; Questo Design)
Tri-cut Noon mirror by Ross Gardam, left. Geo Shapes wall mirror. (MUST CREDIT: Russ Gardam, West Elm)
My Moon My Mirror by Diesel with Moroso, left. Prisma mirror in blue green. (MUST CREDIT: Nest.co.uk; Anthropologie)
Apollo mirror by Ben & Aja Blanc, left. Masai round mirror by Serena Confalonieri. (MUST CREDIT: The Future Perfect; Artemest)
Asplund Tati mirror in white, left. Ikornnes floor mirror. (MUST CREDIT: Skandium; Ikea)
Well-placed mirrors can be a design game-changer. They can make a room feel brighter, create the illusion of additional square footage and serve as the perfect finishing touch in the smallest of spaces.

They also make great decorative accents, according to Dana Tomic Hughes, interior designer and founder/editor of the Australian online design publication Yellowtrace.

“These shiny, reflective and contemporary statement mirrors are not only alluring as physical items -- they play a dual purpose as magnificent sculptural objects that can occupy a space with confidence,” Hughes says.

Here are some of Hughes's top picks.

click me