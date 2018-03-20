Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home & Garden

Want to attract monarch butterflies and hummingbirds to your yard?

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Ruby-throated Hummingbird and beebalm.
BudOhio/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Ruby-throated Hummingbird and beebalm.

Updated 16 hours ago

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania will offer bundled native plants this spring specifically known to attract local wildlife including butterflies and hummingbirds

Bolstered with additional support this year, the local Audubon Society (ASWP) will promote and offer more wildlife-enticing native plant bundles this spring to raise awareness of the importance of native plants.

The local Audubon chapter announced this week that it is receiving a National Audubon Society Coleman and Susan Burke Center for Native Plants award to support its native plant programs.

ASWP's nursery, which opened in May 2000, will try to make native plants “more convenient” for local gardeners with bundled plants and other offerings, according to Rachel Handel, Audubon spokeswoman.

To foster more understanding of native plants, ASWP plans to offer professional workshops, municipal presentations and advertising this year.

They will launch a “Certified Backyard Habitat” program, which features an Audubon native plant expert who will visit local backyards to advise what to plant to attract butterflies and birds.

“Audubon would like to see neighborhoods buy into the idea to create food and habitat corridors for the birds,” said Handel.

Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel, ASWP's headquarters, has a 1,200 square-foot, native plant green building replete with straw-bale insulation, radiant floor heating and full-spectrum glass skylights. There's additional outdoor space to raise 20,000 native plants.

To learn more, visit ASWP's website .

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

