Master gardener Sherry Shaffer offers tips on growing plants from seeds
Updated 10 hours ago
Be a “garden groupie” and come out to Harrison Hills Park's Environmental Learning Center in Natrona Heights from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 7.
Friends of Harrison Hills Park will host master gardener Sherry Shaffer, who will teach a class on growing flowers and vegetables from seed for pennies on the dollar. Bring and share any extra saved seeds. The class is free.
The group of dedicated volunteers works to make only improvements needed to enhance the park's usability, to promote educational and recreational outdoor activities for all ages and to keep the space as a nature park as it was originally envisioned. Harrison Hills Park is 500 acres of wooded land, streams, waterfalls and ponds.
Details: 724-816-3508 or friendsofharrisonhills.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JHarrop_Trib.