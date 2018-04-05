Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Tipping furniture injures more kids than ever, Consumer Reports says

Chicago Tribune | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission started a campaign in 2015 to encourage people to anchor furniture to walls to avoid tipping.
csps.gov
The Consumer Product Safety Commission started a campaign in 2015 to encourage people to anchor furniture to walls to avoid tipping.

Updated 6 hours ago

When outfitting a young child's room, it's easy to get caught up in the design details you can see: a cool color, a decorative object, favorite toys, and books. But choosing the right furniture means navigating a very real — yet hard to spot — danger that can threaten kids' safety.

According to a Consumer Reports study released recently, injuries from furniture tip-overs have continued to rise in the U.S. The latest data show that, in 2016, 2,800 children in the U.S. were injured by tipping furniture, an increase of 33 percent over 2015. Though the reasons for the increase are not clear, researchers at Consumer Reports believe it may simply reflect the increasing availability of products that are not built with safety in mind.

Though an image of overloaded, toppling bookcases may still come to mind when we think of teetering furniture, when it comes to tip-over injuries to children, the most likely culprit is the dresser.

Dressers, it turns out, pose a danger to kids younger than 6 for a few reasons. They're in the bedroom, where children are most likely to be left alone to nap — so adults are less likely to stop them from climbing. They're tempting to climb on — pulled-out drawers can look a lot like stairs. And we often place enticing objects on top of them, including heavy televisions.

“Over 80 percent of all the furniture tip-over injuries and deaths are children under the age of 6,” says James Dickerson, chief scientific officer at Consumer Reports. “They are the most vulnerable people.”

Yet, safety standards for dresser manufacturers are completely voluntary, Dickerson points out, meaning that manufacturers don't have to comply with them, and stores don't use labeling to inform shoppers about products that do comply. In addition, Dickerson's team found that the current industry standards, which call for a dresser to remain upright when a weight of 50 pounds is placed on an open drawer, aren't stringent enough.

“We want the weight associated with the standard to be increased to 60 pounds,” he says, “which covers the average weight of children under 6 in the United States.”

After testing 24 dressers of different sizes and price points, Consumer Reports found that there were dressers that passed the weight test in all categories, meaning it's not price or materials that make the furniture safe, but good design.

“You can make a dresser that is light and safe, you can make a dresser that is heavy and safe, you can make a dresser of any shape or size that is safe,” Dickerson says, “because people are already doing it.”

Dickerson would like to see those voluntary standards become mandatory standards, he says, a measure that has been supported by the furniture industry, which would welcome the level playing field created when all manufacturers are forced to produce dressers to the same standard. The change has also been called for by other consumer advocates, including Lisa Siefert of Barrington Hills, who lost her son Shane to a dresser tip-over in 2011. “The normal consumer has no clue,” Siefert told Consumer Reports.

She's right. Dickerson confirms that his team's research revealed no clear way that a shopper can tell whether a dresser will tip — and he doesn't recommend you push down on open drawers to test it out in the store. “We're not advocating that people go out and try to replicate their own experiments,” he says. “Just by looking at it or fiddling around with a dresser doesn't guarantee that it's going to be stable.”

Instead, Consumer Reports has two pieces of advice for parents: Avoid putting anything enticing or large on top of a dresser — this especially applies to televisions, which are often cited as additional toppling hazards. And use wall anchors to attach the furniture to the wall.

“Anchor, anchor, anchor,” Dickerson says. Wall anchor kits are often included with a new furniture purchase — you may have seen Ikea's included anchors and storewide campaigns about anchoring — and are easy to find online.

“We should not put all the burden on the consumer” to make dressers safe, he says, but until manufacturers improve their safety standards, the anchors are a must. “This is a completely preventable issue,” he says, “and we all want to increase safety for children.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me