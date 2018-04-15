Learn from experts at Garden & Landscape Symposium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four gardening experts will share their knowledge of wildflowers, soil science, wild urban plants and more at this year's Garden & Landscape Symposium and Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel. The event is sponsored by Penn State Master Gardeners of Allegheny County.

Featured speakers include:

• Peter Del Tredici, senior research scientist emeritus at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and author of “Wild Urban Plants of the Northeast: A Field Guide.” He studied members of the genus Gingko for decades and was part of an expedition that found a species of gingko growing in China that was believed to be extinct.

• Miriam Goldberger, who with her husband owns and operates Wildflower Farm in Ontario, Canada. The farm specializes in organically grown, non-GMO, native North American wildflower seeds and grasses. She also is author of the book, “Taming Wildflowers.”

• James Cassidy, senior instructor at Oregon State University, who will give a presentation on soil science. He believes that gardeners don't pay enough attention to their soil.

Sinclair Adam, Penn State Extension educator from the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, will discuss new introductions of plants and how the work of master gardeners at North Park Demonstration Garden contributed data to industry trials.

The event also includes the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania's annual daffodil show and a marketplace with more than 20 vendors selling plants and garden-related products. The marketplace will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shady Side Ice Rink. Registration and continental breakfast are at 8:30 a.m. at Hillman Center for Performing Arts. The symposium will get underway at 9 a.m.

The $120 fee includes continental breakfast and a hot buffet lunch. April 19 is the deadline to register online at extension.psu.edu/garden-landscape-symposium.

Online registration is preferred; walk-ins will be accepted.

Scholarships are available; contact Philip Bauerle, Penn State Master Gardener coordinator for Allegheny County, at pjb37@psu.edu.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.