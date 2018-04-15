Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Learn from experts at Garden & Landscape Symposium

Candy Williams | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Miriam Goldberger, author of “Taming Wildflowers,” will be one of the experts at the Garden & Landscape Symposium on April 28 at Shady Side Academy.
tamingwildflowers.com
Miriam Goldberger, author of “Taming Wildflowers,” will be one of the experts at the Garden & Landscape Symposium on April 28 at Shady Side Academy.

Updated 10 hours ago

Four gardening experts will share their knowledge of wildflowers, soil science, wild urban plants and more at this year's Garden & Landscape Symposium and Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel. The event is sponsored by Penn State Master Gardeners of Allegheny County.

Featured speakers include:

• Peter Del Tredici, senior research scientist emeritus at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and author of “Wild Urban Plants of the Northeast: A Field Guide.” He studied members of the genus Gingko for decades and was part of an expedition that found a species of gingko growing in China that was believed to be extinct.

• Miriam Goldberger, who with her husband owns and operates Wildflower Farm in Ontario, Canada. The farm specializes in organically grown, non-GMO, native North American wildflower seeds and grasses. She also is author of the book, “Taming Wildflowers.”

• James Cassidy, senior instructor at Oregon State University, who will give a presentation on soil science. He believes that gardeners don't pay enough attention to their soil.

Sinclair Adam, Penn State Extension educator from the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, will discuss new introductions of plants and how the work of master gardeners at North Park Demonstration Garden contributed data to industry trials.

The event also includes the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania's annual daffodil show and a marketplace with more than 20 vendors selling plants and garden-related products. The marketplace will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shady Side Ice Rink. Registration and continental breakfast are at 8:30 a.m. at Hillman Center for Performing Arts. The symposium will get underway at 9 a.m.

The $120 fee includes continental breakfast and a hot buffet lunch. April 19 is the deadline to register online at extension.psu.edu/garden-landscape-symposium.

Online registration is preferred; walk-ins will be accepted.

Scholarships are available; contact Philip Bauerle, Penn State Master Gardener coordinator for Allegheny County, at pjb37@psu.edu.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me