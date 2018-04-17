Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Growers can enter blooms in April 28 Pittsburgh Annual Daffodil Show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
The 2018 Pittsburgh Annual Daffodil Show is set for April 28 at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel. Shown are daffodils in bloom on Mt. Washington overlooking the downtown skyline in 2015.
Tribune-Review
The 2018 Pittsburgh Annual Daffodil Show is set for April 28 at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel. Shown are daffodils in bloom on Mt. Washington overlooking the downtown skyline in 2015.

Updated 4 hours ago

The 2018 Pittsburgh Annual Daffodil Show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28 at Shady Side Academy, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Admission is free.

Some potted daffodils and hostas will be available for purchase.

Area flower growers are invited to enter their cut daffodil blooms from 4-10 p.m. April 27 or 6-7:45 a.m. April 28. Flowers must have been grown in the open.

Experienced exhibitors and novices alike can enter flowers in numerous sections and classes to vie for local and national awards and ribbons.

The show is presented by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania, in conjunction with Penn State Extension of Allegheny County Garden & Landscape Symposium and Marketplace of Western Pennsylvania, and is approved by the American Daffodil Society.

Questions about exhibiting can be emailed to sjplato46@gmail.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me