Growers can enter blooms in April 28 Pittsburgh Annual Daffodil Show

The 2018 Pittsburgh Annual Daffodil Show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28 at Shady Side Academy, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Admission is free.

Some potted daffodils and hostas will be available for purchase.

Area flower growers are invited to enter their cut daffodil blooms from 4-10 p.m. April 27 or 6-7:45 a.m. April 28. Flowers must have been grown in the open.

Experienced exhibitors and novices alike can enter flowers in numerous sections and classes to vie for local and national awards and ribbons.

The show is presented by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania, in conjunction with Penn State Extension of Allegheny County Garden & Landscape Symposium and Marketplace of Western Pennsylvania, and is approved by the American Daffodil Society.

Questions about exhibiting can be emailed to sjplato46@gmail.com.

