Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Spring bird hike planned May 12 in Harrison Hills Park

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, April 30, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Friends of Harrison Hills Park will host a spring bird hike on May 12 in the Natrona Heghts park. Here, an adult great horned owl watches over its nest in the park in a 2017 photo.
Courtesy of Steve Gosser
Friends of Harrison Hills Park will host a spring bird hike on May 12 in the Natrona Heghts park. Here, an adult great horned owl watches over its nest in the park in a 2017 photo.

Updated 35 minutes ago

A spring bird hike is planned for 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 12 in Harrison Hills Park in Natrona Heights, hosted by Friends of Harrison Hills Park.

Birder/photographer Steve Gosser and birder Mary Ann Thomas will lead the walk. Participants will learn about resident and migratory birds that can be found in the park, including warblers that pass through in early May on their northerly migration route.

Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and to wear hiking boots or shoes.

Hikers should meet in the Watts Overlook parking lot. Park address is 5200 Freeport Road.

Reservations are requested at 724-224-4102 or friendsofharrisonhills@gmail.com.

Details: friendsofharrisonhills.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me