Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Joseph Hamm's daffodil collection numbers in the thousands

Doug Oster
Doug Oster | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Carol Stough (left) and Georgine Materniak are the 'field sisters' at Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County. It's one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Carol Stough (left) and Georgine Materniak are the 'field sisters' at Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County. It's one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County is one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County is one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County is filled with wonderful blooms.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County is filled with wonderful blooms.
Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County is one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state. This bed is filled with pretty white daffodils.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County is one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state. This bed is filled with pretty white daffodils.
Joseph Hamm looks at some of the flowers at his Daffodil Hortus in Washington County. It's one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Joseph Hamm looks at some of the flowers at his Daffodil Hortus in Washington County. It's one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Daffodils were picked and on display inside the barn at Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Daffodils were picked and on display inside the barn at Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County.
Georgine Materniak and Carol Stough are the 'field sisters' at Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County. It's one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Georgine Materniak and Carol Stough are the 'field sisters' at Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus in Washington County. It's one of the greatest collections of daffodils in the state.

Updated 8 hours ago

The sound of clinking metal plant tags jangled about by the wind echoes though Joseph Hamm's Daffodil Hortus, one of the greatest collections of daffodils in Pennsylvania.

This American Daffodil Society public garden is overflowing with spectacular blooms.

Georgine Materniak and Carol Stough are carefully looking through rows of daffodils, blooming in every conceivable shape, color and size. They are searching for anomalies, anything that doesn't look exactly as it should. They call themselves "field sisters" as they work hand in hand to help Hamm, who can't navigate the garden like he used to since he lost his legs in 2010.

Hamm sits inside his renovated 1800s barn in a wheelchair waiting patiently for them to bring in flowers for inspection. He's answering countless emails from gardeners asking for identification of their heirloom daffodils from his Buffalo Village, Hopewell Township home in Washington County.

His impressive plant collection of around 2,000 varieties includes some dating to the 1700s and maybe older. As they increase in numbers, he sells the surplus and it's imperative that the bulb is the right variety. Sometimes something else creeps into a bed or a newly planted bulb isn't what it should be, so that's one of the most important jobs for the "field sisters."

"It's not a business," Hamm says. "All I want is eight or 10 bulbs of each."

The rest are coveted by daffodil growers and breeders alike. Sometimes he'll switch to his outdoor motorized chair to get closer to the flowers, driving through the soft grass beds between the blooms.

An obsession

While he lived in the state of Indiana, he was mentored by two daffodil legends, Helen Link and Helen Trueblood. He shares a birthday with the former, although 20 years apart. She passed away last year at the age of 99.

When the obsession kicked in and he discovered there were almost 30,000 different types of daffodils, there was a realization that it would be an impossible number to grow. He started by choosing cultivars introduced in 1938, the same year he was born. From there his collection was built with heirloom varieties from that year and older. His collection also evolved to include varieties introduced by certain hybridizers, with 400 different breeders represented.

"My whole effort is the study and preservation of the older daffodils," Hamm says proudly.

There are also newer types growing in the beds as planting continues annually. It is breathtaking to see so many different daffodils all displayed together and painstakingly marked with correct names. Hamm encourages people to visit, take photos and explore the gardens for free from now through the end of May. He reflects on what he hopes they get from a visit: "Some of the joy I have from the flowers."

He had a serious medical crisis in 2010 that caused him to eventually have his legs removed near the knees. He's soldiered on but misses planting outside.

His gardening fix is fulfilled by tending a multitude of containers on the adjacent deck. There are plants everywhere inside too, with amaryllis bulbs in full bloom around the house. He starts lots of plants from seeds and experiments with cuttings. When the daffodils are gone at the end of May, the beds are filled with annual flowers.

Materniak and other family members began to help when he became ill. She's here four days a week working in the garden. It was right around when she retired from the University of Pittsburgh that her brother was plagued with his medical problems.

The self-described "city girl" then gets to go back to Squirrel Hill at the end of the day. "This gives me a chance to be in both worlds," she says with a little smile.

On-the-job training

Like her "field sister," she didn't know much about daffodils when she came to help out in the garden.

"I learned more than I ever could have imagined," Materniak said. Now both are comparing notes on types and names of the cultivars. They carefully inspect 'Lilac Delight,' transfixed by slight color changes in the cup.

"You don't see that all the time, and it's going to change," Materniak says. They collect the flower to bring inside for Hamm to see.

During a break, Stough sits inside to explain why she spends long hours in the garden. Her eyes well up describing her time working with Hamm and his sister Materniak.

"Joe's family is so supportive of him," she says, trying to hold back tears. "It's just so much love, to be around it and part of it is awesome. Joe means so much to me, I just love coming here."

She answered an ad six years ago that Hamm put in the paper looking for work and recognized the phone exchange as being local. She realized it was close to home as she lived only 6 minutes away. Stough was just becoming an empty nester, and her parents had passed away around the time she started, with the farm she grew up lost.

"It fills the void of the loss of family and the family farm," she says of working here.

On this sunny day with the fields nearly at peak with blooms, Stough reflects on the effect Hamm has had on her life.

"He's an inspiration," she says, "because in his situation he has fewer down days than I do. When I came here, I sort of thought that life was over for me, but he taught me that's it's never over; he's an upbeat person."

There's a legacy for this garden, according to the 80-year-old Hamm. When he's gone, the daffodils are all earmarked for growers who know what they are doing in the American Daffodil Society.

Article by Doug Oster, Everybody Gardens

http://www.everybodygardens.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me