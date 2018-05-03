Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Home & Garden

Propping up the monarch butterfly population

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
Martha Oliver, head gardener at Powdermill Nature Reserve, will address saving the monarch butterflies during a May 10 program at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.
Doug Oster


Area residents and gardeners interested in learning about the plight of the monarch butterfly , and what to do to help, can attend “How to Help the Monarch Butterflies,” with presenter and garden designer Martha Oliver, at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.

Oliver, head gardener at Powdermill Nature Reserve, and co-owner of Scottdale nursery The Primrose Path , will offer three kinds of milkweed host plants for monarch butterfly larva for a $5 donation following the program, according to a news release.

The seeds of these native plants were collected locally and grown by the Southern Laurel Highlands Pest and Plant Management Partnership, which includes the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Fallingwater, and others, the release states.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Pre-registration required by calling 724-547-3850 or emailing mountpleasant@WLNonline.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

