Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Saltsburg Herbal Society plant sale blooming soon

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
Saltsburg Herbal Society will sell a wide variety of plants at this year's sale, set for June 1-2.
saltsburgherbal.org
Saltsburg Herbal Society will sell a wide variety of plants at this year's sale, set for June 1-2.
Saltburg Herbal Society will hold its annual plant sale in conjunction with the community's annual Canal Days Festival. In this 2014 photo, an honor guard from Saltsburg's American Legion post prepares to fire a salute as part of a flag-retiring ceremony held to help kick off that year's celebration.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Saltburg Herbal Society will hold its annual plant sale in conjunction with the community's annual Canal Days Festival. In this 2014 photo, an honor guard from Saltsburg's American Legion post prepares to fire a salute as part of a flag-retiring ceremony held to help kick off that year's celebration.

Saltsburg Herbal Society will hold its annual plant sale from 2 to 8 p.m. June 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2, according to a news release.

The second day of the plant sale will fall on the annual Saltsburg Historic Canal Days Festival, also on June 2.

The sale will be held at 105 Point St., and visitors can purchase hard to find and unusual plants including tropical milkweed, salvias, candy corn vine, dancing dolphin vine (houseplant), pumpkin on a stick, and a wide variety of herbs, flowering annuals and perennials, according to the release.

Tropical milkweed will be available in silky gold, silky scarlet, and silky deep red, the society's website notes.

New this year is cotton, tangerine cream calendula and Swiss strawflowers, according to the society's website.

Hypertufa containers, both empty and planted, and stepping stones, will be available. Locally produced honey also will be sold, the release states.

Details: 724-668-8808 or saltsburgherbal.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me