Saltsburg Herbal Society plant sale blooming soon

Saltsburg Herbal Society will hold its annual plant sale from 2 to 8 p.m. June 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2, according to a news release.

The second day of the plant sale will fall on the annual Saltsburg Historic Canal Days Festival, also on June 2.

The sale will be held at 105 Point St., and visitors can purchase hard to find and unusual plants including tropical milkweed, salvias, candy corn vine, dancing dolphin vine (houseplant), pumpkin on a stick, and a wide variety of herbs, flowering annuals and perennials, according to the release.

Tropical milkweed will be available in silky gold, silky scarlet, and silky deep red, the society's website notes.

New this year is cotton, tangerine cream calendula and Swiss strawflowers, according to the society's website.

Hypertufa containers, both empty and planted, and stepping stones, will be available. Locally produced honey also will be sold, the release states.

Details: 724-668-8808 or saltsburgherbal.org

