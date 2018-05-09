Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Home & Garden

Lotsa hostas for judging, sale at Wexford show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
The Daffodil & Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania will hold its annual hosta judging and sale June 2 at Soergels Orchard. Shown above, Susan Gahagan of Freeport registers entries during the 2017 show.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Lofink of Gibsonia measures a hosta during judging at the 2016 hosta show sponsored by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania. This year's show will be held on June 2 at Soergel Orchards Farm Market in Franklin Park.
TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Updated 18 hours ago

The Daffodil & Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania will hold its annual hosta show from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at Soergel Orchards farm market in Wexford.

Hosta plant sales begin at 10 a.m., and the show is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

The event is a juried show offering regional hosta enthusiasts the chance to showcase their best plants. Entries for the juried show of cut leaf as well as potted hostas/arrangements will be accepted from 5 to 8 p.m. June 1 and 8 to 10 a.m. June 2.

Accredited American Hosta Society judges will award ribbons to exhibits meeting specific criteria.

The exhibit then will be open for the public to enjoy, the release states.

Details: dhswp.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

