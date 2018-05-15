Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Home & Garden

Horticultural contest recognizes 'greening,' gardeners

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Owners of green thumbs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware can enter the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's 'Gardening and Greening Contest' through June 8.
How green, or colorfully, or creatively, does your garden grow?

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's “Gardening and Greening Contest” recognizes and celebrates the efforts of those dedicated to making public spaces greener.

Categories include children's garden; combination (flowers and vegetables) garden; container garden; flower (including trees and shrubs) garden; specialty (specific plants) garden; garden block (commercial or residential); public space (parks, libraries, churches, hospital grounds, traffic islands); urban farm; and vegetable garden, according to a news release.

The contest is open through June 8 to backyard gardeners through community gardeners, the release states.

Entries will be judged on maintenance and horticultural practices, as well as the variety, color, and suitability of plantings. Design and total visual effects and imaginative ideas will also be considered. Volunteer judges will be chosen for their expertise and achievements, the release adds.

Details: PHSonline.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

