Creating a seed bank in a few simple steps

Question: How can we better package and store seeds for a long-term, mini seed bank in our homes? If there was ever a shortage of seeds for some reason, I'd like to have a stash of my own seeds to plant. I know “cool, dry and dark” are often recommended for seed storage, but I'd like to know what I can do above and beyond that. Should I vacuum pack seeds in canning jars by heating them in the oven? Or use a vacuum pump to suck the air out of the jar? In summary, how do we stop seeds from deteriorating?

Answer: When discussing seed storage, it's important to remember that seeds are living organisms. Wrapped inside of each little seed coat are the first leaves (called the cotyledons), the initial root (called the radicle), and a food source for the young seedling as it begins to grow (called the endosperm). Heating seeds in the oven will quickly dehydrate the endosperm and destroy the cotyledons and radicle. Just as a roasted pumpkin or sunflower seed will never germinate, neither will seeds that are subjected to heat much above what they'd be exposed to naturally outdoors.

The trick to long-term seed storage is all about protecting seeds from heat, moisture and light ­— hence the “cool, dry and dark” adage you've heard so many times. However, if seeds are too dry when put into storage, they'll quickly perish. But, if they aren't dry enough, they'll develop mold or rot. The ideal moisture content of a seed for long-term storage is somewhere between 5 to 10 percent for most types of seeds.

Also, the viability of many seeds decreases naturally as the seed sits dormant. Even with 100 percent ideal storage conditions, some seeds are only viable for a few years and there's little you can do to change that.

That being said, there certainly are methods you can use to improve the storage life and long-term viability of seeds.

First, you have far better control when you harvest and dry your own seeds. There's no way to know how seeds bought from commercial sources were stored prior to you receiving them. If they sat in the back of a hot truck or in a damp warehouse or on a shelf in direct sunlight, their viability is reduced even before you buy them. Save your own seeds whenever possible so you have 100% control over how they're treated.

After you harvest seeds, they need to be dried slowly. Proper drying should not be rushed; using a dehydrator or oven to dry seeds is a big no-no because it will destroy the seeds by sucking them dry too quickly. Instead, spread the seeds out in a single layer in a cool room with about 30 percent humidity. Turn the seeds every few days to ensure they dry evenly. When they reach the ideal 5 to 10 percent moisture content, most large seeds, like peas, beans and corn, will shatter when hit with a hammer. Cucumber, pumpkin, melon and other flat seeds will snap in half; if they bend or flex instead of snapping, the seeds aren't dry enough.

The final stage of drying for long-term storage should occur with silica gel. Put the seeds in a sealed jar with an equal amount of silica gel (available at craft stores) for seven to eight days. Again, the goal is not to dry out the seed completely; it needs some internal moisture to remain viable.

Then, in a dry room, take the seeds out of the jar, seal them in small paper envelopes and place the envelopes in a sealed glass jar. Or if you prefer, put the seeds in small, plastic, lidded containers. Whatever container you choose, make sure it's water- and humidity-proof.

Put the sealed jars or containers into the freezer. Most seeds are best stored somewhere between 40 degrees F and a few degrees below freezing. If you don't have a freezer, a refrigerator is a second, albeit less ideal, option. Counter storage is possible, too, but expect lower germination rates from seeds stored at room temperature.

Some seeds will last for many years if stored in this manner, while others will only last a season or two at most. Again, it also depends on the particular variety of seed you're saving.

For a viable home seed bank, seed stock should be changed and updated regularly.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.