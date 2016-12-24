Poinsettias will last long into the new year

Poinsettias are synonymous with Christmas. But, sadly, when the holiday is over, most of these beautiful plants end up on the compost heap or in the garbage. Rather than toss them away, with a little effort, these holiday hallmarks can become a unique houseplant.

Poinsettias have lush, dark green, tropical foliage that's a lovely addition to your collection of houseplants. When spring arrives and the danger of frost has passed, the plants can be moved outdoors where they'll be real stars of the shade garden.

To care for your poinsettia year-round, you'll need to provide it with a few minimal needs. After the holidays pass, keep the plant on a bright windowsill but out of direct sunlight. It should continue to flower for many weeks. Select a room between 65 and 75 degrees with slightly cooler nighttime temps, if possible.

Water the plant only when the soil is dry to the touch, but don't let it to completely dry out and never allow the bottom of the pot to sit in a saucer of water. To water, remove the plastic nursery pot from its foil or basket, and put the pot in the sink. Turn on the tap so the water runs into the pot. Use tepid water and allow it to flush through the pot for several minutes. Let the pot completely drain before putting it back into its foil pot cover, basket or decorative container.

Keep your poinsettia away from cold drafts. They are tropical plants and will drop their leaves if exposed to cold temperatures. But, some of the leaves and bracts (the colored “leaves”) may drop off over the coming weeks anyway. This is normal.

Eventually, all the colored bracts will drop off the plant. A soon as they do, reduce your watering a bit. From that time until spring, the plant will not be actively growing. It may even lose all of its leaves and shift into complete dormancy, but as long as the stems remain flexible, the plant will be fine.

When March arrives, prune the plant back by a third. This will encourage branching and keep the plant more compact. The stems should start producing new growth a few weeks later.

When the danger of frost passes in mid-May, repot your poinsettia into a slightly larger container, using fresh potting soil. Once it's repotted, move your poinsettia outdoors. Put it in a shady area where it will be out of direct sunlight during the afternoon.

Treat the plant as you would any annual or tropical plant, watering it as needed and fertilizing every two weeks with a water-soluble, organic fertilizer.

If your plant is growing quickly, you can prune it again in July by removing about a third of the plant's total height. In September, move the plant back indoors before the night temperatures drop much below 50 degrees.

Though it takes a bit of finesse to get poinsettias to re-bloom, it's more than possible, if you're willing to put forth the effort. Starting in early October, the plant must be kept in complete darkness for 14 hours of each 24 hour day. The darkness must not be interrupted with any artificial or natural light. You can put the plant in a dark closet over night or just keep it next to a window in an unused room in the house where it will naturally be exposed to the long nights of autumn and early winter.

After eight to 10 weeks, the plant should begin to color up. But, even if you fail to get your poinsettia to bloom again, it still makes a wonderful houseplant that's well-worth growing.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

