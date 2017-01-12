Loosen up clay-based soil by adding compost, not sand

Question: I'm going to be installing a new flower garden this spring. We're going to dig up some sod in the backyard and bring in some topsoil to raise the area up a little. I once heard that you should also add sand to the topsoil to improve drainage. Is this true? If so, how much sand should I add?

Answer: While sandy soils are generally well-draining, the addition of sand to clay-based soils like those found in Western Pennsylvania is not recommended. Adding sand to a clay-based soil often yields soil that turns very hard when dry and can be difficult to work with.

Rather than adding sand to your new garden, essentially trying to change your soil's texture, you should be adding compost to the area to improve the soil's structure.

Through a high-powered microscope, individual clay particles are flat, like tiny sheets of paper stacked on top of each other with very little space in between them. That's why clay-based soils are so poorly draining; the spaces in between the particles are so tiny that water does not move easily through them. When you add sand to clay, yes, some of the clay particles will be held apart by a gritty particle of clay, but you would have to add tons of sand to make any significant difference in the way the soil drains.

Instead of using sand, adding organic matter, such as compost, to the area does a far better job at opening the right kind of passages between the clay particles because it changes the way those clay particles aggregate (or stick) together. The addition of organic matter to clay soils builds good soil structure by making the particles of clay form tiny, crumbly aggregates, with lots of space around them for water and air movement. It forms bridges between the clay particles and opens up bigger pore spaces, thus improving the drainage. Organic matter also adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes, providing yet another important benefit to your plants.

There are several ways you can build your new flower garden. The first is simply to remove the sod, add 3 to 4 inches of high-quality compost (either bagged or from a bulk delivery) to the entire area, and then till the site to mix the existing soil and compost together to prepare it for planting.

You could also build your flower garden without removing the sod. Instead, layer sheets of newspaper, unwaxed cardboard, untreated lawn clippings, shredded leaves, finished compost, and other organic materials over the area to smother out the sod. Leave the layers in place to break down for several months and then plant the new garden with flowers.

If you really want to raise the area a significant amount, you can add topsoil, but be warned that most topsoil is not good quality. It may be filled with weed seeds or even hold contaminants from chemical fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides, depending on where it was sourced. If you do add topsoil to any area of your garden, be sure to amend it with lots of compost, at a ratio of 50 percent compost to 50 percent topsoil.

Because the organic matter found in compost will eventually break down and be digested by beneficial soil microbes, you'll need to add more compost to your garden every year or two.

I do this to all my flower and vegetable beds by topdressing them with an inch of compost or leaf mold (composted leaves) every spring. But, don't put it directly on top of the plants; instead, spread it around the surface of the soil as the plants begin to emerge in the spring.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

