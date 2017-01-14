Itching to get back to the garden? Try winter sowing

By late January many gardeners are already itching to get their hands back in the soil. We're anxiously awaiting the arrival of seed-starting time. Though we're weeks away from starting the seeds of annual flowers, tomatoes, basil and other warm-season vegetables under indoor grow lights, there are a few seeds we can sow right now, even when the snow's flying outside.

First, January and February are a great time to start seeds for perennials.

Most perennials take a long time to germinate, and some may even require a prolonged exposure to cold temperatures to break dormancy (something called stratification). But, for perennials that don't require this cold period, now is the right time to start planting their seeds indoors, under grow lights.

If you're not sure whether or not a perennial seed needs to be stratified, or if you don't want to mess around with keeping the seeds in the fridge for eight weeks (or you forgot to put them in there), you can also start perennial seeds using a process called winter sowing. Instead of sowing the seeds indoors, they're planted in covered plastic containers full of potting soil and left outside for the winter.

I winter sow seeds of perennials, and even some annuals and veggies, in clear, plastic, clamshell-type take-out containers. Just poke a few holes through the top and bottom for air circulation and drainage, and put the container of planted seeds in a sheltered, shady spot outdoors. The seeds will germinate when the natural conditions are right. Open the containers on warm days and water them when necessary, but other than that, there's very little care required. The plants will be ready to move into larger containers or into the garden by early to mid-spring.

Perennials that are easy to grow via winter sowing include foxglove, columbine, catmint, hollyhock, campanula, lupines, yarrow, ironweed, milkweed, hyssop, black-eyed Susans, and coneflowers, to name just a few.

Winter sowing can take place anytime between late December and February for perennials, regardless of how cold and snowy it is outside. Again, the seeds will simply lie-in-wait to receive their natural cue to germinate from Mother Nature.

If you'd like to try your hand at growing frost-sensitive annual flowers and veggies via winter sowing, wait until March to start the seeds. Just make sure the containers are closed during cold nights and opened on warm days. If we get a very cold snap in the early spring, cover the containers with a blanket at nighttime for added insulation. Try growing tomatoes, eggplants, marigolds, cosmos, and others with this method. You'll be surprised at how easy it is!

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.