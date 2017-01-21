Think early spring with 'cole crops'

Some of the first crops to go into the vegetable garden early every spring are members of the cabbage family, collectively called “cole crops.”

Cole crops are frost-tolerant and thrive in cool air and soil temperatures. Cabbage, kale, broccoli, cauliflower and other cole crops are best planted into the garden as soon as the soil can be worked in early spring. Here in Western Pennsylvania, that's typically between mid-March and mid-April.

In my own garden, I plant many different cole crops, including those mentioned above, plus kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, bok choy and tat soi. But, this year, I'm looking forward to taking things one step further and growing some less traditional varieties of these vegetables.

I always enjoy experimenting with funky vegetables, and this year is no different. I'd like to tell you about three members of the cole family that are a little out-of-the-box. I'll be starting seeds of these crops indoors under grow lights within the next few weeks so they'll be ready to transplant into the garden when mid-March rolls around. Perhaps you'd like to give them a try, too?

Romanesco cauliflower (also called Romanesco broccoli): This close cousin of the white heads of cauliflower you may already grow is both fascinating and delicious. Instead of forming round heads comprised of clumped florets, Romanesco cauliflower forms heads of spiral florets. Each floret cluster is organized in a perfect spiral, creating an incredibly unique vegetable. And, instead of white, Romanesco cauliflower is chartreuse green.

This old Italian variety dates from the 16th century, but I first ate it two years ago in the garden of a friend. I've been meaning to grow it ever since. The flavor is nutty, and the texture is crunchy, and Romanesco can be eaten raw or cooked.

“Rubine” Brussels sprouts: I love Brussels sprouts. Not only are they delicious, they're also super-cool plants. The sprouts are formed along a tall stalk, and they're sweetened by the first few frosts of autumn. If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, I suggest you try growing them in the garden just to double-check. Home-grown, fresh-picked, frost-kissed sprouts are far different from those you buy in the store.

“Rubine” is an unusual variety because the sprouts are not green; they're a beautiful purple-red. This heirloom variety reaches about 2 feet in height throughout the growing season and produces dozens, if not hundreds, of sprouts. Plants put out into the garden in the early spring will grow and form sprouts all summer long. They'll be ready to harvest just after fall's first frost. The red color of this variety provides and extra nutritional kick as well. The pigments contained in the sprouts offer different nutrients and antioxidants than traditional green sprouts do.

“Caraflex” cabbage: If you're a cabbage lover and you want to try your hand at growing something a little unusual, try a hybrid variety called “Caraflex.” Though at first it looks like a typical cabbage, once the heads begin to form, you can see how unique “Caraflex” is. Instead of forming a tight, round ball, the leaves of “Caraflex” form a tight, cone-shaped head that tapers to a crisp point at the top. The leaves are thin and don't get tough like the leaves of some other cabbage varieties. In fact, they're so sweet they're best eaten raw in slaws and salads, or just lightly cooked.

Like other cabbages, “Caraflex” takes about 65 to 70 days to reach maturity, so plants transplanted into the garden in mid-March are ready to harvest by late May or early June. The heads are slightly smaller than most other cabbage varieties, making them the perfect size for smaller households.

Look for seeds of these three interesting varieties of cole crops at your local garden center, or online through Territorial Seeds (territorialseed.com), Johnny's Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com), or Burpee Seeds (burpee.com).

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.