February is prime time for pruning those fruit trees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The month of February might seem like a good time to rest when it comes to gardening, but if you grow fruit, you're far from off duty this month.

February is prime time for fruit tree pruning. Whether you're growing apples, pears, peaches, plums or just about any other tree fruit, the next few weeks are your window of opportunity for properly pruning these plants.

Fruit trees are best pruned during winter dormancy. Pruning fruit trees is as much art as it is science. Proper pruning enhances future fruit production and tree health. Several local orchards offer hands-on pruning classes where you can learn from an expert, but if you can't attend a class, keep the following in mind when pruning fruit trees.

• Your goal is to create an open structure where growing fruit receives ample light and air circulation.

• All pruning equipment should be cleaned with a disinfectant spray or a dip in a 10 percent bleach solution before moving from tree to tree.

• Fruit trees such as apples and pears can be pruned central-leader style, where the tree is shaped much like a Christmas tree with a single, central lead branch and layers of scaffolding branches coming out the sides. The bottom scaffolding branches should extend out farther than the topmost branches.

• Open-center style pruning can be used for apples, peaches, pears, plums and cherries, among others. This pruning style has an open center and makes the tree look like a big bowl sitting on top of the trunk. It's a traditional pruning shape and trees pruned this way have no central leader branch. There's only one layer of branches making the bowl.

• Fruit trees also can be pruned in a modified open-center style where the tree's branches are pruned into an open bowl shape just as with the previous style, but with this style, there are multiple “bowls” nestled inside of each other. This pruning technique works for apple, apricot, cherry, peach, plum and pear trees.

• The bulk of a fruit tree's pruning takes place during the first few years of the tree's life. After that, a single annual maintenance pruning is all that's required to maintain the shape.

• The maximum height of a fruit tree should be about 10 to 12 feet. If you let them grow much taller, they'll be difficult to harvest.

• Peaches and nectarines produce fruit only on wood that was produced the previous season. If you prune all of last year's growth off these trees, you won't get any fruit. Apples, pears, plums, and cherries, on the other hand, can produce fruit on any wood that's older than a year.

• Do not remove more than a quarter of the tree's total number of branches in any one year.

• Do not apply any pruning sealant or tar to the cuts. It's best to let them heal naturally. And when you make the cuts, do not make the cut completely flush with the tree's bark; leave a small collar (but not a stump).

• Crossed and damaged branches should be the first ones to go.

• Choose to keep the strongest branches intact whenever possible.

Use care when pruning fruit trees. Wear eye protection, gloves and sturdy work boots, and do not prune while standing on a ladder. Instead invest in a pole pruner with a telescoping handle to make cuts on taller branches.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.