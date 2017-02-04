Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jessica Walliser

February is prime time for pruning those fruit trees
Jessica Walliser | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jessica Walliser
Proper pruning enhances future fruit production and tree health. Several local orchards offer hands-on pruning classes where you can learn from an expert, but if you can’t attend a class, keep the following in mind when pruning fruit trees.

Updated 1 hour ago

The month of February might seem like a good time to rest when it comes to gardening, but if you grow fruit, you're far from off duty this month.

February is prime time for fruit tree pruning. Whether you're growing apples, pears, peaches, plums or just about any other tree fruit, the next few weeks are your window of opportunity for properly pruning these plants.

Fruit trees are best pruned during winter dormancy. Pruning fruit trees is as much art as it is science. Proper pruning enhances future fruit production and tree health. Several local orchards offer hands-on pruning classes where you can learn from an expert, but if you can't attend a class, keep the following in mind when pruning fruit trees.

• Your goal is to create an open structure where growing fruit receives ample light and air circulation.

• All pruning equipment should be cleaned with a disinfectant spray or a dip in a 10 percent bleach solution before moving from tree to tree.

• Fruit trees such as apples and pears can be pruned central-leader style, where the tree is shaped much like a Christmas tree with a single, central lead branch and layers of scaffolding branches coming out the sides. The bottom scaffolding branches should extend out farther than the topmost branches.

• Open-center style pruning can be used for apples, peaches, pears, plums and cherries, among others. This pruning style has an open center and makes the tree look like a big bowl sitting on top of the trunk. It's a traditional pruning shape and trees pruned this way have no central leader branch. There's only one layer of branches making the bowl.

• Fruit trees also can be pruned in a modified open-center style where the tree's branches are pruned into an open bowl shape just as with the previous style, but with this style, there are multiple “bowls” nestled inside of each other. This pruning technique works for apple, apricot, cherry, peach, plum and pear trees.

• The bulk of a fruit tree's pruning takes place during the first few years of the tree's life. After that, a single annual maintenance pruning is all that's required to maintain the shape.

• The maximum height of a fruit tree should be about 10 to 12 feet. If you let them grow much taller, they'll be difficult to harvest.

• Peaches and nectarines produce fruit only on wood that was produced the previous season. If you prune all of last year's growth off these trees, you won't get any fruit. Apples, pears, plums, and cherries, on the other hand, can produce fruit on any wood that's older than a year.

• Do not remove more than a quarter of the tree's total number of branches in any one year.

• Do not apply any pruning sealant or tar to the cuts. It's best to let them heal naturally. And when you make the cuts, do not make the cut completely flush with the tree's bark; leave a small collar (but not a stump).

• Crossed and damaged branches should be the first ones to go.

• Choose to keep the strongest branches intact whenever possible.

Use care when pruning fruit trees. Wear eye protection, gloves and sturdy work boots, and do not prune while standing on a ladder. Instead invest in a pole pruner with a telescoping handle to make cuts on taller branches.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.