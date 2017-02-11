'Layering' is a way to start new plants

Even small children know that plants grow from seeds and that those seeds are most often the result of a flower being pollinated. But, planting seeds isn't the only way to grow new plants.

If you've ever cut a stem off of a favorite plant and stuck the base of that stem into a pot of soil or a jar of water, you also know that plants can grow from stem cuttings. They can grow from root and leaf cuttings, too, though some plants are easier to propagate this way than others. You can make new plants via these techniques because, unlike animals, every cell in a plant contains all the genetic material it needs to give rise to an entirely new plant (this is called totipotency).

In addition to making more plants from cuttings, you can also start new plants via a process called layering.

Layering is a technique where new plants are generated from a mother plant without any tissue having to be removed from the plant. Instead of taking cuttings, you're generating more plants from stems that are still attached to the mother plant.

Layering can be done in several different ways.

The easiest method of layering involves bending the tip of a branch down until it comes in direct contact with the soil. The branch eventually develops roots where it meets the soil, creating a brand new plant that can easily be separated from the mother plant. Shrubs with arching branches, such as forsythia and spirea, and brambles, such as raspberries and blackberries, often do this type of layering without any help from the resident gardener. Their flexible branches naturally bend down to the soil and eventually take root.

You can encourage this simple layering by purposefully bending branches to the soil and pinning them there with a landscape pin or even by placing a brick, rock, or mound of soil on top of them. Eventually, the branch will form roots and generate a new plant that can be cut from the mother plant.

If you want to speed the rooting process, nick the bark of the branch where it meets the soil with a sharp pocket knife and dust the cut with rooting hormone before nestling it into the soil. This speeds the rooting process by weeks. Simple layering is an effective way of making lots of new shrubs, including viburnums, weigela, lilacs, rhododendrons, hydrangeas, hollies, blueberries, and many others. It's best done in spring.

Another method of layering that's almost as easy to perform results in multiple new plants, instead of just one. Serpentine or compound layering is the same as simple layering except the stem is put in contact with the soil in multiple locations, instead of just one. A branch that's been serpentine layered has a series of arches down the length of the stem with the base of each arch being the place where roots will form. Each place along the stem that comes in contact with the soil is nicked with the knife and dusted with rooting hormone prior to pressing it into the dirt. Two to three months after the process is completed, roots are formed and each rooted section can be cut from the mother plant and moved to a new location.

Plants propagated via serpentine layering must have very flexible stems. It works with forsythia, grapes, vining houseplants, wisteria, clematis, hops vines, and honeysuckles, to name just a few.

One final type of layering is called air layering. This technique is ideal for houseplants and woody-stemmed tropicals, like rubber tree plants, brugmansia, plumeria, gardenia, dumb cane, dracena, and others. For this method of layering, you don't put the stem in contact with the soil. Instead, you nick the plant's stem with a sharp pocket knife about six to ten inches below the terminal point of the stem. Then, you dust the cut with rooting hormone, wrap the area with a large handful of wet sphagnum moss, and then cover the moss with a piece of plastic wrap from the kitchen, fastening it to the stem and around the moss ball with a twist tie at either end.

Every few days open the plastic wrap and spray the moss with water to keep it moist. Within a month or two, roots will begin to form from the place on the bark that was scored with the knife. When you start to see these new roots emerging through the moss and starting to touch the inside of the plastic, it's time to cut the new rooted piece of stem off the mother plant (just below its roots) and pot it up to live on its own.

All three of these types of layering are easy ways to create new plants. With spring on our doorstep, it won't be long until you can try them for yourself.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.