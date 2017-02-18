Almost time to plant those peas ... in pots

Peas are one of the first crops that can be planted in the garden each spring, and believe it or not, we're only a month away from planting time.

Peas love cold weather, and unlike some other vegetables, they easily germinate in the still-cold soil of early spring. I always plant my peas in late March to ensure there's ample time for them to produce pods before summer's warm temperatures arrive and the pea vines begin to die back.

If you're new to planting peas and want to give them a try this year, consider growing peas in containers. Though nearly any pea variety, including shell peas, snap peas and snow peas, can be grown in containers, there are a few newer varieties that were bred specifically for growing in containers. Some pea varieties grow on vines that can grow up to 6 feet tall, making them quite a challenge to grow in containers without some type of trellis in place. But, pea varieties bred for growing in containers top-out at a mere 1 foot in height. They're perfect for patios and decks.

Two great pea varieties for containers are “Peas-in-a-Pot,” available from Burpee Seeds (burpee.com), and “Half Pint,” available from Territorial Seeds (territorialseed.com).

Though peas grow easily in healthy garden soil with very little effort, when growing them in containers, there are a few extra items to be considered.

First, use a high-quality potting soil to grow your containerized peas, but before you fill the container, mix the potting soil in a 50/50 ratio with finished compost from either your home compost pile or a bag of compost purchased from the garden center. The compost adds beneficial microbes and other soil life to the container that peas use to help them access nutrients.

Peas and other legumes have a mutually beneficial relationship with certain bacteria in the soil that colonize their roots and allow them to convert nitrogen into a form they can use to fuel their growth. Without the presence of these bacteria on their roots, peas will not grow, so if you plant pea seeds in sterile potting soil without the added compost, you won't have much success. But, if you coat the seeds with pea inoculant before planting, your containerized peas will do quite well.

Pea inoculant is available from seed companies and local garden centers. It's a granular bacterial product that introduces the right species of bacteria to the peas prior to planting. You can coat the seeds in the inoculant before planting them, or sprinkle the granules into the planting holes as you sow the seeds.

If you mix your potting soil with compost prior to planting, as I recommended above, you won't need to add the inoculant, but doing so certainly wouldn't hurt. I even use inoculant when planting peas right into my garden, even though the necessary bacteria are already present in my garden soil because I frequently amend the garden with compost. In other words, using pea inoculant can only help, never hurt, the growing pea plants no matter where you're growing them.

After filling your pot with the compost and potting soil mixture, sow the pea seeds one to two inches apart and one inch deep. Don't jam too many seeds in the container, but unlike some other vegetables, pea plants can be positioned fairly closely without affecting their growth and production.

Keep the newly planted pot well watered until the pea seeds germinate a week or so later. After that, water them regularly, but make sure any excess irrigation water is allowed to drain out the drainage hole in the bottom of the pot. Never allow the pot to sit in a saucer of water or the peas will rot.

Most shell peas, including the container-specific varieties I mentioned above, are ready to harvest between 50 and 60 days after sowing the seeds. They're ready to pick when the pods are plump and the peas inside are fully formed.

Peas are among the first few crops the garden produces. Enjoy the fresh taste of spring by growing a container of vines right outside your back door.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

