Rainwater is great for plants and it's free

Question: We're having a bit of a debate in our house that I hope you can settle. I'd like to get a rain barrel so I can save rainwater to water my patio pots. I heard that rainwater is much better for plants. But, my husband doesn't seem to think it will make much of a difference to our plants. Who's right, and if it's me, what kind of a rain barrel should we get?

Answer: Your husband may think there's not much difference between rainwater and tap water when it comes to watering plants, but there is. Rainwater does contain some contaminants, largely as a result of industrial activities, but it is indeed the best water source for plants. Using rainwater, instead of tap water, has several benefits.

• Rainwater supports populations of beneficial soil microbes that can be harmed by the chlorine and salts in tap water.

• Rainwater prevents the excessive salt buildup that can occur when using softened tap water to irrigate container gardens.

• Rainwater, except in very industrialized regions, has a pH that best supports plant growth.

• Rainwater, if stored properly, is clean and readily available in all but the most drought-prone regions.

• Rainwater is free (at least for now).

While tap water certainly beats no water at all, if collecting rainwater in a rain barrel is possible where you live, it's a great option. An inch of rainfall on a 1,000-foot impermeable surface yields about 500 gallons of water. In regions like ours with adequate seasonal rainfall, you can easily harvest and store enough rainwater to keep your patio containers fully, or at least partially, irrigated during dry spells.

Before shopping for a rain barrel, check with your municipality to make sure they're permitted in your community. There may be specifications on allowable sizes and types, as well as regulations on how the barrel is covered or sealed.

When you're ready to buy, look for a commercial barrel with a built-in spigot for easy hose connection. You may also appreciate models featuring overflow outlets that allow several barrels to be connected together, preventing even a single drop from being wasted.

If you're on a budget, food grade plastic drums make great homemade rain barrels; large food suppliers and manufacturers can often provide empty food-grade drums. But, don't use any container in which chemicals or petroleum products were stored, or if you're unsure of exactly what was housed inside.

With any barrel, commercial or homemade, there should be a mesh screen where the water enters the barrel to filter out any debris, and the barrel should be completely and securely sealed to prevent access to children.

For easier emptying, situate your barrel a few feet higher than ground level (cement blocks work great for this). This enables the water to exit the spigot and run downhill, letting gravity do the work. If it isn't possible to locate your barrel on higher ground, or if your barrel doesn't have a spigot, you may need to purchase a small water pump or siphon to deliver the water.

Because our winters regularly dip below freezing, be sure to empty your rain barrel at the end of the growing season to prevent winter damage. Open the spigot and fully drain the barrel before storing it in a garage or shed, or under a plastic tarp.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

