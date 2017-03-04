Now's the time to prepare for summer's harvest of peppers

Your first homegrown pepper of the season may seem like a long way off, but the truth is, if you want a good pepper harvest, now is the time to begin thinking about it.

First and foremost, if you haven't tested your garden's soil in the last few years, late winter or early spring is a great time to complete this task. Like most vegetables, peppers are particular about the soil conditions they prefer, so making sure your soil is in prime condition is key. A soil test kit from the Penn State Extension Service (412-482-3476) will help you attain the correct pH for the best pepper growth (between 6.2 and 6.8) as well as inform you of any issues with soil fertility your garden may be facing.

Next, plan your vegetable garden's design with crop rotation in mind. Several pepper diseases live in the soil and rotating crops prevents soil nutrient depletion, too, so moving your peppers to a new spot in the garden each season is a great way to grow healthy peppers. If possible, wait three years to grow peppers in the same location where they were previously grown. If crop rotation is impossible due to space restrictions, that's OK. Just do the best you can.

The third factor to consider when growing peppers is varietal selection. Don't put all of your peppers in one basket, so to speak, by only growing a single variety of peppers in your garden. If disease should strike that variety, you'll have no back up plan in place. When you grow multiple pepper varieties, you're hedging your bets that at least one of them will have a successful year.

You should also try to grow several different types of peppers. Don't grow just bell-types or pimentos or wax peppers. Grow a mixture of types. Not only will you appreciate it when it comes to their production, but also when it comes to your creativity in the kitchen.

Another great way to ensure a good pepper crop is by not putting the plants out into the garden too early. Peppers love warm soil and hot weather, so if you plant them out in the garden too early, their growth will be stifled. Wait until the nighttime temperatures are well above freezing and daytime temps regularly in the 70s before planting your peppers into the garden. The end of May is typically the best pepper planting time here in Pennsylvania.

Warming the soil for a few weeks prior to planting also helps grow bigger peppers. Put a sheet of black plastic down over the planting area for two weeks; it will absorb the sun's heat and raise the soil's temperature just enough to get the plants off to a good start.

When planting peppers, choose a location with full sun. Peppers grown in the shade don't typically perform well. They tend to have spindly growth and poor production.

If your soil test indicates a need for fertilization, fertilize peppers at the start of the growing season with an organic granular fertilizer. I also like to fertilize my peppers with an organic liquid fertilizer, such as fish emulsion or liquid kelp, every three weeks throughout the growing season. Just don't overdo it on any nitrogen-rich fertilizers because high nitrogen promotes lush, green growth, often at the expense of fruit and flower production.

Lastly, make sure your peppers receive ample moisture from the beginning of the growing season up until the end. For the best production, they require one inch of water per week, whether from Mother Nature or the end of your hose. Fluctuations in soil moisture levels can lead to a physiological disorder known as blossom end rot that exhibits as a sunken, dark canker on the blossom end of the fruit.

To help keep soil moisture levels even, mulch your pepper plants with a 2-inch-thick layer of shredded leaves, straw, or compost soon after planting.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.