Grow your own birdseed this summer

If you'll have some extra space in your garden this year, or you're looking to grow something a bit more unusual, I'd like to introduce you to three plants you can grow that will benefit your garden in a unique way.

As you may already know, birds are a huge asset to gardens. Almost all species of backyard songbirds feed insects to their developing young. They pluck small caterpillars, beetles, and other insects out of the garden and prevent a significant amount of damage from these leaf-munching critters. It's estimated that a single pair of chickadees require 3,000 to 6,000 insects to raise a single brood of chicks. That's a lot of bugs! In addition to eating bugs in the garden, a significant amount of the diet of many bird species is seeds. And while bags of birdseed are fairly inexpensive, it's a lot more fun to grow your own birdseed for these feathered helpers.

Here are three great, easy-to-grow crops whose seed heads can be dried and turned into homemade birdseed. Each of them are easily started by sowing seeds directly into the garden soon after the danger of frost has passed, usually around mid-May here in Pennsylvania. None of these plants are particularly fussy about soil conditions, but they do require a minimum of six to eight hours of full sun per day to perform their best.

1. Sunflowers. These brightly colored, beautiful annual flowers produce seeds that are a favorite of goldfinches, cardinals and other backyard birds. They're a snap to grow, and you don't even need to harvest the sunflower seeds for them to benefit the birds. Many different bird species enjoy clinging to the tall flower stalks and plucking the seeds from the flower heads soon after the petals drop. If you want to protect the seeds to save them for a later harvest, simply cover the flower heads with a wrap of cheesecloth. The best varieties for bird seed production include “Humongous,” “Mongolian Giant,” and “Titan.” Seeds of these varieties are widely available from many popular seed catalogs and local nurseries.

2. Broomcorn. Traditionally used to make natural broom filaments, broomcorn is a type of sorghum. Its loose, tassel-like flowers mature into strands of small seeds that the birds adore. There are many different varieties of broomcorn, each with their own flower color. You can purchase broomcorn with red, yellow, white, brown, and orange flower colors from various seed companies, including Johnny's Selected Seeds, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, and Jung Seed. When deciding where to plant broomcorn, keep in mind that the plants can grow up to 8 or 9 feet tall.

3. Proso millet. There are several different types of millet, but proso (Panicum miliaceum) is the best one for birdseed. The small, round seeds are a favorite of finches, and they're often milled into nutritious flour for human consumption as well. The plants reach about four to five feet in height, even in poor soil conditions. The flower spikes stand loosely atop the tall stems, making quite an impact in the garden. The seeds can be white, red, yellow, or brown. Pearl millet (Pennisetum glaucum) is another option for birdseed production. Look for seeds at Johnny's Selected seeds and the Hancock Seed Co.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.