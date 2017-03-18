Succesful sweet peas are all about timing

Flowering sweet peas (Lathyrus odoratus) are among the most fragrant and endearing flowers, though they can prove challenging to grow for many gardeners. The trick to growing beautiful sweet pea vines is all in the timing.

Like their edible cousins, shell and snap peas, ornamental sweet peas prefer cooler soil and air temperatures; the plants die back when summer's heat arrives. The trick is to time their planting so the vines have enough time to produce a generous number of flowers before the temperatures grow too hot. But, if you plant the seeds too early, they're prone to rotting in the ground before they can even germinate.

Here are a few tricks you can employ to ensure an ample supply of fragrant sweet pea flowers from your vines.

Prior to planting, soak sweet pea seeds in tepid water for 12 to 24 hours. Sweet pea seeds are notoriously slow to germinate. Pre-soaking them speeds the process.

Gardeners in northern growing zones like ours can start sweet pea seeds indoors under grow lights in early winter. Since the seedlings resent being transplanted, start them in plantable peat pots, newspaper pots or recycled toilet paper tubes. Before transplanting the seedlings outdoors in mid- to late March, harden them off for a week to slowly acclimate them to outdoor conditions.

Here in Pennsylvania, we can also sow sweet pea seeds directly into the garden in late March, or as soon as the soil can be worked. Do not plant the seeds into very wet soil or they'll rot in the ground. Wait until the soil doesn't stick to your shovel to do your sweet pea planting.

Select a site that receives six to eight hours of full sun per day, and keep the plants well watered through the early stages of their growth all the way through flowering. Drought stressed plants may drop their flower buds. You'll also need to protect young seedlings from rabbits, deer, slugs and other critters who enjoy munching on the growing vines.

In mid-May, surround the base of the vines with a layer of low-growing annuals, such as sweet alyssum, pinwheel zinnias or bidens. These plants help shade the soil around your sweet peas and keep their roots cooler.

Sweet pea vines are climbers that use tendrils to cling to their support. They do not wrap or twine around their supports like pole beans do. Erect a trellis or arbor for them to climb and cover it with wire fencing or nylon netting so the tendrils have something small to grab on to.

To generate the maximum number of flowers, cut them for bouquets frequently and the plant will continue to make more. Do not let the vines set seed or flowering will slow down.

By mid-summer, most sweet pea vines will begin to die back. If you'd like, you can allow the last few flowers to set seed. Let the seeds dry inside their pods and then collect and store them for planting next year. If the original plant was a hybrid variety, next year's sweet peas will probably not look the same, but there's a good chance they'll still be beautiful and fragrant.

One word of caution about flowering sweet peas: the seeds are NOT edible. In fact, they're mildly poisonous. Unlike their edible pea cousins (Pisum sativum), the seeds of flowering sweet peas can cause some negative physical issues, especially if you eat a lot of them. Enjoy these beautiful flowering vines purely for their gorgeous fragrance and looks ­— but leave them off the dinner table.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.