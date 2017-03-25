These veggies thrive in cold, damp spring

By late March, most gardeners are chomping at the bit. We're ready to sink our hands in the dirt again and start growing something. Thankfully, despite the chill still in the air, there are a good number of vegetable crops that thrive in the cold, damp weather of a typical Pennsylvania spring.

If you're among the ranks of gardeners who are ready to get growing again, I've compiled a handy list of some early spring planting tasks to tackle over the next week or two. In fact, all of these vegetables much prefer cool air and soil temperatures to warm summer weather, so getting a jump start on planting them is a must, if you want to grow a successful crop.

Peas: Many gardeners traditionally plant their shell, snap and snow peas on St. Patrick's Day, but I tend to wait a week or two after that to settle my pea seeds into the ground, simply because my soil is often still too wet and I fear that the seeds will rot before they have a chance to germinate. So, I head out to the garden in late March to plant my peas. I don't till or turn the soil with the shovel before planting; I just dig a planting furrow with a hoe and plant. And, I always use pea inoculant when planting my peas. This naturally occurring microbial product helps introduce beneficial bacteria to pea roots. These bacteria form a mutually beneficial relationship with the pea roots and allow the plants to convert nitrogen from the air into a form that fuels plant growth.

Lettuce: While many gardeners head to the garden center to purchase lettuce transplants to put in their garden, I prefer to plant my lettuce from seed. Yes, it takes a few weeks longer to reach harvest, but planting from seed gives me a better varietal selection and is more cost effective. Again, I don't till or turn the soil prior to planting. I simply rough up the planting area with a rake and sprinkle the lettuce seeds on the soil surface. Then I cover them with a light dusting of soil and water them in. For baby lettuce, you can start cutting the leaves about a month after planting, but for full-size lettuce heads, thin the seedlings to a spacing of 6 inches when they're about as tall as your thumb. This gives them plenty of room to reach maturity.

Radish: I hear from many gardeners who struggle to grow radishes successfully. The problem is almost always that the gardener waited too long to plant the seeds. If radish seedlings are subjected to even just a few days of warm weather, they'll fail to form a nice, round root and any roots that do form will be pithy and tough. For the best radish crop, sow the seeds in mid to late March and continue to sow more seeds every week or two until warm weather arrives. This technique gives you a continuous harvest of radish roots throughout the spring. Radish seeds can be planted into the garden even when there's snow on the ground, so don't worry about planting them too early.

Cole crops: Another group of plants that are ready to go into the garden this time of year are members of the cabbage family, including cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Though it's possible to grow these plants from seeds sown directly into the garden, you'll have a better chance of success when planting four- to six-week-old transplants. You can try growing the plants from seed sown outdoors, but more often than not, hot weather arrives before the plants reach maturity, putting the brakes on their growth and development. By planting transplants instead, their maturation is sped up, allowing you to harvest before high summer arrives. Most of our local, independent garden centers sell transplants of cole crops or you can start your own by growing the seeds indoors under grow lights in late February and then moving them into the garden in late March.

Other vegetables that can be planted in the very early spring include bok choy, arugula, chard, carrots, beets, cilantro, mustard greens and kale. But, no matter which cold-season crops you decide to grow, it's time to get outside and get started. Happy spring!

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.