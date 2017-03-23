Dividing perennials a necessary task

Question: When can I move some of my perennials to new spots? Some of them need to be divided and are too close to other plants.

Answer: Dividing and moving perennials is a task that needs to be performed from time to time, most often because the plants outgrow their space and become overcrowded.

Overgrown perennials can have reduced flower production, stunted growth, and sometimes the center of the plant begins to die out, leaving just an outer ring of growth around an empty center.

With a small handful of exceptions, most perennials benefit from being divided every four or five years. After division, you can choose to move all of the resulting plants to an entirely new location, or replant a smaller portion of the plant back into its original spot.

Most perennials, especially those that are clump-forming, are easy to divide. To do so, simply dig up the entire plant, trying to unearth as large a root mass as you can and keep as much soil on the roots as possible. Once the clump has been lifted from the soil, use a flat-bladed digging spade or hand saw to chop the plant into pieces. As long as each piece has a portion of the shoot system attached to a portion of the root system, it's a viable division. You don't have to be gentle about it. Most perennials are resilient and can handle some pretty rough treatment during the division process.

Another way to divide a clump-forming perennial is to separate a small chunk of the plant from the outer edge of the mother plant, without digging up the entire root system. This is an easy task where the soil is loose and friable, but it's more challenging in less-than-ideal soil conditions. But, either of these methods is a valid way to divide a perennial.

Once the mother plant has been separated into divisions, replant them as soon as possible. Try to plant them to the same depth as the mother plant; you should be able to see the soil line on each division. After planting, you'll need to keep the divisions well-watered throughout the first year, until the root system takes hold.

As for the timing, though there are certainly exceptions, a good rule of thumb is to divide and move spring-blooming perennials in the autumn. Summer- and fall-blooming perennials are best divided and moved in the early spring, as soon as the soil can be worked. Most ornamental grasses and foliage-based perennials should be divided in the spring, just before active growth begins.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.