Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jessica Walliser

Dividing perennials a necessary task
Jessica Walliser | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
JESSICA WALLISER
Most perennials are resilient and can handle some pretty rough treatment during the division process.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Question: When can I move some of my perennials to new spots? Some of them need to be divided and are too close to other plants.

Answer: Dividing and moving perennials is a task that needs to be performed from time to time, most often because the plants outgrow their space and become overcrowded.

Overgrown perennials can have reduced flower production, stunted growth, and sometimes the center of the plant begins to die out, leaving just an outer ring of growth around an empty center.

With a small handful of exceptions, most perennials benefit from being divided every four or five years. After division, you can choose to move all of the resulting plants to an entirely new location, or replant a smaller portion of the plant back into its original spot.

Most perennials, especially those that are clump-forming, are easy to divide. To do so, simply dig up the entire plant, trying to unearth as large a root mass as you can and keep as much soil on the roots as possible. Once the clump has been lifted from the soil, use a flat-bladed digging spade or hand saw to chop the plant into pieces. As long as each piece has a portion of the shoot system attached to a portion of the root system, it's a viable division. You don't have to be gentle about it. Most perennials are resilient and can handle some pretty rough treatment during the division process.

Another way to divide a clump-forming perennial is to separate a small chunk of the plant from the outer edge of the mother plant, without digging up the entire root system. This is an easy task where the soil is loose and friable, but it's more challenging in less-than-ideal soil conditions. But, either of these methods is a valid way to divide a perennial.

Once the mother plant has been separated into divisions, replant them as soon as possible. Try to plant them to the same depth as the mother plant; you should be able to see the soil line on each division. After planting, you'll need to keep the divisions well-watered throughout the first year, until the root system takes hold.

As for the timing, though there are certainly exceptions, a good rule of thumb is to divide and move spring-blooming perennials in the autumn. Summer- and fall-blooming perennials are best divided and moved in the early spring, as soon as the soil can be worked. Most ornamental grasses and foliage-based perennials should be divided in the spring, just before active growth begins.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.