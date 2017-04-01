Sow seeds or buy from the nursery, that is the question

New vegetable gardeners are often confused about whether it's best to start their veggie plants from seed or buy transplants from a nursery. And, to make it even more confusing, what works best for one gardener may not work the same way for another.

To clarify this challenging issue for folks who are fairly new to gardening, I'd like to offer some useful tips to help you decide which is the best method for starting the plants in your vegetable patch.

Tip 1: Seed catalogs are a wealth of information. Start your decision-making process by reading the seed catalog description of each particular crop you plan to grow (even if you don't end up buying the seeds from the catalog).

Most seed companies include growing advice for each of the crops they sell seeds for. In that information, you'll often find suggestions on how to get the plants started. The growing information for any given crop might say something like, “sow seeds indoors under grow lights four to six weeks before transplanting outdoors” or “sow seeds directly into the garden after the danger of frost has passed.” Statements like these indicate the best method for establishing that particular plant in the garden.

If the catalog says the seeds can be sown directly into the garden, you can do just that, unless of course, there's a geographical exception listed. For example, broccoli can be started from seed sown directly into the garden in some climates, but here in Pennsylvania, sowing the plants from seed may mean the weather will get too warm before you can harvest this cool-season crop, causing the plants to prematurely flower and limiting your yields.

But, if a catalog description notes that seeds should be started indoors under grow lights and you don't have the ability to do so, then that's typically a good plant to purchase as a transplant from your local nursery.

Tip 2: Timing is everything. Whether a particular vegetable is best grown from seed or transplant also has a lot to do with the timing of its maturation. For vegetables that require a long growing season and are sensitive to frost, starting the plants by directly sowing the seeds into the garden is a bad idea. There won't be enough time for the plants to mature between the last frost of spring and the first frost of fall.

For example, sowing seeds of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants directly into the garden is not a very efficient way to grow these crops. Because these warm-season veggies are frost sensitive, you'd have to wait to sow the seeds into the garden until the middle of May, and by the time the plants are mature enough to produce fruit, the threat of fall frost is on your doorstep. That's why these plants are best planted into the garden as four to six-week-old transplants, either started indoors under lights or purchased at a garden center.

There are a handful of crops that are “on the fence” when it comes to this timing issue. For example, melons, pumpkins and winter squash are easily started by sowing seeds directly into the garden in the spring, after the danger of frost has passed. But, many varieties of these crops have a long growing season, meaning they may not mature before cold weather returns in the autumn. Which means that if you want to grow these crops by seeding them directly into the garden, you have to be sure to choose a variety with a fast maturation (less than 90-100 days) so the plants have plenty of time to produce fruits before the end of the growing season arrives.

To overcome this, many garden centers start melon, pumpkin, and winter squash seeds in their greenhouses and sell the transplants to consumers. These crops typically don't like to be moved once they've started growing, so they don't always do well when grown from these transplants. But, planting these plants into the garden instead of seeds, can help you get a jump on the growing season. Tip 3: Try it both ways and be flexible. Sometimes you just have to be willing to experiment to see which technique is best for each particular crop. In my own garden, I often grow the same crop from seed and from transplants. For example, every spring I sow several rows of lettuce seeds directly into my garden in late March. But, I also go to my local garden center and buy two four-packs of lettuce transplants to plant into my garden. The transplants mature faster, giving me an early crop of lettuce; the plants I grew from seed will then mature a few weeks later, giving me a second harvest.

Cucumbers are another crop that I often grow both from seeds and transplants. Again, this allows me to extend the harvest and grow several different varieties in my garden each year. The same goes for beets, kale and Swiss chard; sometimes I grow these crops from seed and sometimes I purchase nursery-grown transplants. And some years, I do both!

The plants I always plant into the garden as transplants are tomatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, peppers, basil, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and kohlrabi.

But on the flip side, there are several crops that I always grow from seed sown directly into the garden. On this list is summer squash, radish, beans, peas, carrots, greens, corn, cucumbers, parsnips, spinach, and turnips.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.