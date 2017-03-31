Secrets to successful container gardening

Question: I would like to know what kind of potting soil is best for container gardening. I'm planting tomatoes, basil and cucumbers in fabric planter bags.

Answer: Aside from choosing the correct pot size for your plants (bigger is almost always better!), another important factor in growing a successful container garden is using a quality growing mix to fill the container.

Potting mix, also called potting soil, is a soilless blend of ingredients used to grow plants. It contains a combination of ingredients, including peat moss, coir fiber, vermiculite, sand, perlite, pine bark, compost and other ingredients (but no “real” soil). There are dozens of brands of commercial potting mix on the market, and some are certainly better than others.

When looking for a good-quality potting mix, there are a few things to keep in mind. Good mixes are well-draining, lightweight and easy to handle. My favorite brands include organic fertilizers that continually feed plants throughout the growing season. But, there's a wide variation in texture, nutritional content, density, and water-holding capacity among different potting mixtures.

Before selecting a particular potting mix to use for your container garden, you'll have to spend some time reading labels. Make sure the mix is a good, general-purpose potting soil and not one blended for seed starting, for growing cacti, or for another specific purpose.

Also look for a list of ingredients on the label so you'll have a good idea of what you'll find when you open the bag. Many local independent nurseries have product samples you can see before you purchase anything. Good quality potting soil should be light and fluffy, with a well-blended mix of ingredients. It should not be smelly, waterlogged or have big chunks of anything in it.

Avoid mixes that contain topsoil or garden soil as they're typically poorly draining and may contain weed seeds or plant pathogens. Also skip potting soils with a urine smell as they may contain too much nitrogen or be fermenting in the bag.

Being an organic gardener, I always look for the ingredients of any added fertilizers as well. I skip brands that use chemical fertilizers and look for organic ones instead. This is especially important when growing food. These potting soils will have bonemeal, fishmeal, dehydrated manures, rock phosphate or other natural organic fertilizers on their ingredient list.

It's also worth noting that potting soil is not the same as “garden soil,” “top soil,” “peat mix,” “manure soil,” “mushroom manure,” or several other bagged products you may find at your garden center. These items are best used as soil amendments, not as a growing medium to fill your containers.

After deciding which potting mix you'd like to use for your containers, it's time to kick it up a notch. Though you certainly can use straight potting mix to fill your containers, if you do, you'll be missing an excellent opportunity to grow even healthier plants.

As you may already know, compost is “black gold” to gardeners. It's made of decomposed organic materials and it's filled with nutrients and alive with beneficial soil microbes. Compost also has an incredible moisture-holding capacity and containerized plants grown in potting mixes containing at least 20-30 percent compost have been shown to have a lower rate of foliar disease. Adding compost to your containers introduces beneficial organisms that help your plants acquire nutrients. It also means your containers retain more moisture and need less frequent irrigation.

To make the ideal potting blend for container gardening, mix a high-quality commercial potting soil with finely-screened compost at a 50/50 ratio. Using this 50/50 mix means you'll reduce watering and foster healthy plant growth.

If you don't have a compost pile of your own, you can purchase compost by the bag at your local garden center, but be warned that, like potting soil, not all composts are created equal. You want one that's comprised of a blend of decomposed ingredients, and not just a single ingredient such as composted cow manure or shredded wood. High-quality compost smells wonderful, has a fine texture, and has decomposed enough so that the original ingredients are no longer recognizable.

To make your 50/50 potting soil blend, mix the potting soil and compost at a 1:1 ratio by volume. Blend them together in a wheelbarrow or large bin before adding the mix to your containers. (Wear a respirator or dust mask anytime you're working with potting soil to avoid inhaling particles.) This is what I use to fill all my own containers, and there's no better way to offer your container garden plants everything they need to grow their best.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

