Spruce up the landscape with a fresh layer of mulch

Question: We recently moved from an apartment into our first home. We're planning to mulch all the planting beds around the house, but we aren't sure what to mulch them with. Is there a difference between pine chips and shredded bark? The beds have mostly shrubs in them, though there are some small trees, too.

Answer: Mulching your planting beds every spring is an excellent idea. Not only will it help retain soil moisture throughout the summer, it will also cut down on weeding chores. In addition, mulching also helps stabilize soil temperatures and protect the roots of your plants.

Typically, for tree, shrub and flower beds, a mulching depth of no more than 3 inches is recommended. Layers of mulch any deeper than that can inhibit air exchange with the plant roots and limit plant growth. Also, as you put down the mulch, be sure to keep it from coming in direct contact with the trunks of your trees and shrubs. Form a “doughnut” of mulch around the base of every plant, keeping the mulch three to four inches away. Piling mulch around the base of a plant results in girdling and the slow, but inevitable, death of the plant.

Before you begin mulching your planting beds, carefully remove existing weeds. Dumping mulch on top of dandelions, Canada thistle, bittercress or any other weed doesn't necessarily kill it. More often than not, the weed grows right up through the mulch, creating a bigger headache down the line. Only lay mulch down onto weed-free beds.

As for which mulch product to apply, there are many choices. For shrub and tree beds, I much prefer shredded hardwood bark or pine chips, but I suggest skipping the bagged “cypress” mulch you can pick up for cheap at the corner gas station. This mulch may contain wood construction debris and other contaminants. Skip the dyed mulches as well, because they may harm soil life. Instead, head to your local garden center and opt for quality bagged bark mulch, or have a truckload of bulk mulch delivered right to your driveway.

If you plan to plant perennial or annual flowers into any of your beds, you can mulch those specific areas with leaf mold or compost instead. These products are more decomposed than shredded bark or pine chip mulch, so they do a great job of adding much-needed organic matter and plant nutrients to areas where any fast-growing flowers will be planted.

One more task you may want to consider performing before mulching your new beds is putting a crisp edge on them. Use a digging spade, edging tool, or flat shovel to cut the turf around the outline of each bed. Toss the pieces of removed sod onto the compost pile and then spread the mulch on the beds. Planting areas with a sharp edge look cleaner and more defined; it's a quick way to spruce up your home and garden.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.