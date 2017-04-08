Pollenless sunflowers perfect choice for cutting garden

Sunflowers are popular garden plants for many reasons. Not only do their cheery, colorful blooms brighten the garden, they're also incredibly easy to grow. They're also a great plant for attracting and supporting pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and pollinating beetles. But, one of my favorite reasons for growing sunflowers is for cut flowers.

When harvested soon after the petals start to unfurl, cut sunflower blossoms can last for up to two weeks in a vase of clean water. Even flowers that are fully open will last for several days in a vase. The only downside to using sunflowers as cut flowers is their tendency to shed pollen.

This dropped pollen can stain tablecloths and other linens, and wiping up the dusting of yellow on furniture surfaces can get pretty annoying.

Thankfully, there are pollenless sunflower cultivars that don't produce any pollen at all. While these pollenless varieties aren't the best choices for the pollinators (who often collect sunflower pollen to feed to their developing young), they are excellent selections for gardeners who love to cut sunflowers for bouquets.

There are dozens of different pollenless sunflower varieties; some are highly branched and produce many flowers per stem, while others produce a single bloom on each stem. Here are some of my favorite pollenless sunflower varieties to grow as cut flowers.

“Cherry Rose”: A pollenless, multi-branched sunflower, “Cherry Rose” is a bright combination of rose and yellow tones. Some flowers are more pink, while others are wine-colored, but all of them are gorgeous! Mature plants are five feet tall, and the flowers reach 3 inches across.

“Solar Chocolate Gold”: This selection is a must-have for urban gardeners who want the flash of sunflowers but don't have a lot of space. “Solar Chocolate Gold” is bushy and multi-branched, and yet stands a mere 18-24 inches tall. The pollen-free flowers are brilliant yellow with chocolate centers. A perfect variety for container gardeners!

“Moulin Rouge”: No garden is complete without this deep, dark beauty. Standing 4 to 5 feet tall with multiple branches, “Moulin Rouge” is a sturdy plant — but it's the flowers that stop the show. Merlot-colored petals with a dark cocoa center make these pollenless flowers perfect for admiring and for cutting. This is the variety that everyone will ask about.

The Sunrich Series: A group of pollenless sunflower varieties, each member of this series makes a great cut flower “Sunrich Limoncello” is a pale yellow with a dark brown center, “Sunrich Gold' is a bright orangey-yellow, and “Sunrich Orange Summer” is a rich, golden yellow. There are several other cultivars in this series as well.

Pro Cut Series: Another group of pollenless sunflowers, the Pro Cut family of sunflowers boasts a wide range of flower colors and plant heights. A personal favorite is “Pro Cut Plum” with its peach and burgundy bicolor petals. I also adore the deep colors of “Pro Cut Red” and “Pro Cut Bicolor” with its sunny yellow and rust petals.

Seeds of these and other pollenless sunflower varieties are available from some local garden centers, as well as from online seed sources such as Johnny's Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com), Harris Seeds (harrisseeds.com), and Gurney's Seeds (gurneys.com).

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

