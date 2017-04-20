Know your hydrangea species before you prune

Question: We have several hydrangea planted around our back patio. Right now, they're just a bunch of brown sticks. Most of the green I see is at the very bottom of the plant, though there are a few small green buds on some of the sticks. Should I cut off all the brown sticks or leave them alone?

Answer: Pruning hydrangea is a complicated topic because exactly how a particular plant should be pruned is dependant on what species of hydrangea you have. But, even without knowing the exact species of hydrangea you're growing, there are some good pruning practices to keep in mind when it comes to this popular plant.

Old fashioned big-leaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) — the “classic” hydrangeas with the big, round pink or blue flower clusters — develop their flower buds on last year's growth. Which means the brown twigs you see now are holding the flowers for this year. If you prune the twigs off, you'll be cutting off all those blooms. The small green buds you see swelling on some of the sticks should be left intact. But, even if you don't see any green buds, I suggest you leave the twigs in place at least until mid-May. Sometimes the buds are late to develop. But if you don't see any signs of action on those brown twigs by mid-May, it's safe to prune them off. Often the buds of big-leaf hydrangeas freeze out, especially if we have a few cold blasts during winter or late spring frosts. Unfortunately, if this happens, you won't see any blooms at all.

Some newer cultivars of big-leaf hydrangeas have been bred to develop flower buds on both last year's growth and the new growth that comes out of the base of the plant at the start of each season, ensuring blooms whether or not you prune off the brown sticks. But, just to be safe, since you don't know exactly which type of hydrangea you have, I suggest you leave all the brown sticks intact and watch them for signs of growth over the coming weeks.

There are other hydrangea species, too, each with different pruning needs. But, in general, most of these other hydrangea species are far more forgiving than the big-leaf hydrangeas when it comes to proper pruning.

My favorite hydrangea is the oakleaf hydrangea (H. quercifolia), not only because of the gorgeous, white, conical flowers it produces, but also because of its beautiful fall color and low maintenance needs. This hydrangea seldom needs any pruning at all. It's very cold hardy, and though it also blooms on old wood, the buds rarely freeze out. I haven't pruned mine in 10 years, and it just keeps producing dozens of flowers every summer.

Another favorite, easy-care hydrangea species is the smooth hydrangea (H. arborescens), in particular the cultivar named “Annabelle.” This hydrangea species blooms on new wood, so you can lop the whole plant all the way down to the ground every spring and still get scores of beautiful blooms in the summer. The plant produces large, pure white, ball-shaped flower clusters; each of my plants is covered with dozens of flowers every season, without fail.

As you can see, some hydrangeas are more forgiving than others when it comes to pruning. But if you're unsure which type of hydrangeas you have, leave the brown sticks intact for a few more weeks and observe them for signs of growth before doing any pruning.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.