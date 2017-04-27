Some like it hot: Wait a bit to plant eggplants

Question: I've tried growing eggplants in my garden for the last few years, but haven't had much success. The plants never grow very big, and I only get one or two eggplants on them. What am I doing wrong? All the other plants in my garden seem to do pretty well.

Answer: Eggplants (Solanum melongena) are a member of the nightshade family, close cousins to the tomato and potato. This warm-season vegetable is a native of the Indian sub-continent, where its wild relatives can grow up to 8-feet tall. Though they are perennials in tropical climates, in Pennsylvania, eggplants are grown as a warm-season annual crop.

To successfully grow eggplants, seeds should be started indoors under grow lights in mid-March, eight to ten weeks before our last expected spring frost. Or you can purchase transplants from your local nursery.

Because many eggplant varieties require a fairly long growing season, try to select varieties that require less than 75 days to mature. This will give the mature plant more time to set fruit before the growing season ends.

Much like other warm-season crops, including tomatoes and peppers, eggplant seedlings should not be planted into the garden until daytime temperatures regularly reach into the 60s and 70s and nights remain above 50 degrees F. This is usually in late May here in Pennsylvania. Planting too early could slow the plant's growth and affect its production.

Before planting the transplants into your garden, work organic matter such as compost or leaf mold into the soil and be sure the soil pH ranges between 6.5 and 6.0. Choose a site with at least six to eight hours of full sun per day.

Eggplants prefer warm soil, so using black plastic to cover the ground for a few weeks before planting will speed their growth, as will mulching the plants with dark compost.

Eggplant flowers can be white to purple in color, with bright yellow anthers. They're self-pollinating, but because they require a bee to shake the pollen loose, planting lots of flowering herbs and annuals around your eggplants will improve pollination rates, especially if you're seeing lots of flowers but few fruits. And, the more frequently the fruits are harvested, the greater the fruit set will be.

During flowering and fruit development, be sure to supply the plants with adequate moisture, about one inch of water per week. If the plants are subjected to drought, the developing fruits may fall off.

If flea beetles chew small, round holes in the leaves, protect the plants with a kaolin clay-based product (such as Surround) to keep them from attacking the plants and stunting their growth.

And lastly, to hedge your bets, always grow more than one variety of eggplant in your garden, just in case one of your choices does not perform as well as you'd like. Many gardeners find they get a lot more eggplants from smaller-fruited varieties than they do from large-fruited selections.

Some of my favorite eggplants are “Little Finger,” a slender, dark-skinned variety with single serving-sized fruits; “Millionaire,” a large-fruit size on early maturing plants; and “Casper,” a white-skinned selection that bears smaller, elongated eggplants in about 70 days.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.