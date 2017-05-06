Almost time to plant the snap beans

Snap beans (Phaseolus vulgaris) are a popular crop among gardeners, and it will be time to plant these delicious vegetables in just a few short weeks. While green is the most popular color of snap bean, there are plenty of other varieties that not only have a classic bean flavor, they also come in hues that look gorgeous in the garden and on a plate.

All snap beans are best planted when soil temperatures reach around 60 degrees F, which here in Pennsylvania is typically around mid- to late May. Snap beans can be bush-types that, when mature, only reach a height of about 18 inches. Pole varieties, on the other hand, grow 6 to 8 feet tall and require a trellis or fence to support their growth.

Plan on needing one ounce of seed for every 12-foot-long planting row, and space the seeds 2 to 3 inches apart at a depth of about 1 inch. I work a few inches of compost into the garden soil before I plant my beans to ensure there's plenty of organic matter and nutrition present in the soil.

To hasten germination, you can soak the seeds in tepid water overnight prior to planting. You'll also find you'll have improved plant health and yields if you use a pea and bean inoculant when planting the seeds. These fine-textured granular products contain a beneficial bacteria that colonizes the roots of members of the pea and bean family and helps them convert nitrogen from the air into fuel for their growth. The granules are simply sprinkled down the planting row or the seeds are coated with them prior to planting.

Since snap bean plants are shallow rooted, once they're are a few inches tall, mulch the rows with a 2-inch-thick layer of straw or shredded leaves to help cut down on watering and weed competition throughout the growing season. Just be sure the mulch does not come in direct contact with the stems of the bean plants.

Most bush- and pole-type snap beans begin to bear pods about 50 to 60 days after planting the seeds, and for most varieties, the more regularly you harvest the pods, the more pods the plant produces. Younger, more slender pods, tend to have a better texture than pods that are over-mature. For the best results, head out to the garden every three or four days to harvest a new batch of beans.

My favorite green varieties of snap beans for our growing area include the slender, filet-type “Maxibel,” the early and productive “Provider,” and the small-statured variety called “Mascotte.”

As for snap bean varieties that come in other colors, I love a yellow wax bean called “Carson,” a purple-podded cultivar named “Royal Burgundy” and an amazing variety called “Dragon Tongue” that bears purple and creamy-white variegated pods. “Dragon Tongue” can be harvested in a fresh state and used as a snap bean, or you can let the pods mature on the plant and harvest the individual beans when the pods start to crack open and use them as a dried bean.

Pea and bean inoculant, as well as seeds of these and other snap bean varieties, can be found at most local nurseries and from online seed purveyors such as Territorial Seeds (territorialseed.com) and Johnny's Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com).

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.