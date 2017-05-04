Viburnums offer spectacular clusters of white flowers

Question: I keep seeing these beautiful shrubs blooming right now that have big clusters of white flowers. My friend told me they're called viburnums. Do you know about them, and can you tell me how I can grow one?

Answer: The viburnums are definitely one of my favorite groups of shrubs this time of year, so I fully understand how much you enjoy seeing them because I feel the exact same way. With dozens of different species, these flowering woody shrubs are spectacular garden specimens.

I have three different types of viburnums in my garden and each provides a valuable asset to my landscape.

Though each species of viburnum has a different appearance and growth habit, for the most part these are spring-blooming shrubs whose flowers are primarily white, though a few species produce pale pink blooms. Species whose flowers are followed by berries offer another ornamental asset and provide a source of food for birds.

Most viburnums are deciduous (meaning they drop their leaves in the autumn), though one species, called the leatherleaf viburnum (V. rhytidophyllum) holds onto its leaves all winter long.

Viburnums are typically very easy to grow, though there is a recently introduced European pest that targets only this species of plant. The viburnum leaf beetle has become problematic in recent years. Not all viburnums are favorites of this leaf-munching beetle, and these pests seem to be most fond of cranberry viburnums (V. trilobum and V. opulus), blackhaws (V. prunifolium) and arrowwoods (V. dentatum).

Consider avoiding these particular viburnum species if you don't want to have to manage this pest. Control is best achieved by pruning off and destroying all twigs that have egg clusters on them in the fall, winter or very early spring. The egg clusters are easy to spot­ — they look like little bumps of sawdust-like material in straight rows on the undersides of the twigs. During the growing season, the beetle larvae, who can be seen munching on the leaves, are best controlled with insecticidal soap or spinosad-based organic pesticides.

Despite this pest, viburnums are still very much worth planting. Their welcome blooms steal the show every spring.

My favorite viburnums include the Koreanspice viburnum (V. carlesii) for its highly fragrant, early pink blooms; the doublefile viburnum (V. plicatum var. tomentosum) for its horizontal branching habit and pure white, flat-topped flowers; the Burkwood viburnum (V. x burkwoodii) for its semi-evergreen leaves and fragrant flowers; and the possomhaw (V. nudum) for the incredible clusters of pink and blue berries it produces each autumn.

Viburnums are wonderful flowering shrubs that definitely deserve a home in your garden.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.