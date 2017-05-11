Tomato plants will thrive on balcony, if you get the right variety

Question: I would like to grow some tomatoes in containers on my apartment balcony, but I have a very small space and I can't really lift anything heavy. Are there specific tomatoes that I should look for, or can I just get a regular tomato plant and keep it pruned back?

Answer: Planting a full-sized tomato variety in a small pot on a balcony is a recipe for disappointment. Not only will the plant require a lot of irrigation, its root system will outgrow the pot very quickly, leading to an unhealthy, stressed plant that's more prone to pests and diseases. Plus, if you prune it constantly, it will never have the chance to develop flowers or set fruit.

But, despite all of this, it's perfectly possible to grow plenty of delicious tomatoes in a small pot on your balcony -- you just have to plant the right variety.

Breeders have spent the last few years developing tomato varieties created for folks just like you. They've focused on breeding dwarf tomato cultivars that produce lots of fruits on petite plants. Many garden centers are now carrying trailing tomato varieties grown in hanging baskets as well as dwarf tomato varieties that produce cherry-sized fruits that easily grow in a one- or two-gallon pot.

If you want dwarf plants that produce cherry-sized tomatoes, look for varieties like “Sweetheart of the Patio,” “Tumbling Tom,” “Red Robin,” “MicroTom,” and “Sweet ‘n Neat.” All of these will do very well on your balcony, as long as they receive at least six hours of full sun per day.

For fist-sized tomatoes on small-statured plants, look for newer patio-type, determinate tomato varieties such as “Bush Goliath,” “Totem,” and “Patio Princess.” Though these plants are terrific for containers, they do best in slightly larger containers that hold at least three gallons of potting soil.

No matter which type of tomato you decide to grow, it's very important that the plants are planted in high-quality potting soil and that they receive an adequate amount of moisture. If your balcony receives full sun, you'll need to water the pot once a day during hot summer weather. Make sure there's a drainage hole in the bottom of the pot., too, and never let water sit in a saucer beneath the plant or you could develop root rot.

Since the container will be on the smaller side, you may also want to add some supplemental fertilizer throughout the growing season. Fertilize with a water soluble, organic fertilizer every three or four weeks from the end of May until early September. I suggest you avoid chemical fertilizers, if at all possible, especially when growing food crops.

The last thing you may need for your balcony tomato plant is some kind of support system. While this isn't necessary for most of the petite cherry tomato varieties I listed above, it is necessary for those tomatoes that will reach 2 feet or more in height (the mature plant height should be listed on the pot tag from the nursery). While most metal tomato cages are too wimpy for full-sized tomato plants, they're perfect for these container varieties. Stick a cage into the pot soon after you plant the tomato or insert a hardwood stake into the pot and fasten the plant to it with jute twine every week or so to support its growth.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

