Spice up the garden with at the addition of tomatillos

If you're looking to add a little spice to your vegetable garden this season, consider planting tomatillos. Tomatillos are a member of the tomato family, and like their cousins, tomatoes and eggplants, they love warm soil and air temperatures. Right now is the perfect time to plant them. You should be able to find tomatillo transplants at your favorite local nurseries.

Tomatillo fruits are covered with a papery husk. The plants are highly branched and sprawling, and a single plant can bear dozens of husked fruits, each about 1 to 2 inches across. The fruits ripen from late summer into fall. You'll know they're ripe when the husk splits open and folds back, exposing the fruit inside. Most varieties take between 70 and 80 days to reach maturity.

Ripe tomatillos also often fall to the ground, where they can be collected and taken into the kitchen for cooking. Though staking or caging the plants isn't necessary, I find using a wire tomato cage around each plant, keeps the plants more upright and makes harvesting a bit easier.

Tomatillos are full of nutrients and fiber, and they're surprisingly easy to grow. With a rich flavor and dense texture, tomatillos have become a must-grow in my garden every season.

There are many different tomatillo varieties, though some are easier to find than others. For a touch of something really different, try growing the purple varieties; their flavor tends to be much sweeter than their green sisters. Purple tomatillos can be eaten fresh off the vine, though I love to slice them in half, coat them in olive oil, and put them on the grill. They also make a really delicious — and colorful! — purple salsa.

Good green varieties include “Toma Verde,” “Gulliver,” and “Miltomate.” The flavor of most green varieties is a little tart, which is perfect for making fresh salsa verde. Or try dicing them and tossing with olive oil, chopped jalapenos, mild onions and a dash of powdered cumin and using the combination to top a burger or burrito.

There are also a handful of yellow tomatillos, though the most popular one is a variety called “Mexican Strain.” It produces about 10 days before most other varieties, and the fruits are huge and meaty.

Though tomatillos are reasonably pest-free, there is a tiny insect called the three-lined potato beetle that munches on the foliage. Adult beetles look much like cucumber beetles, but they only have three black stripes. Female beetles lay eggs on tomatillo plants, and the larvae that come soon after look like miniature slugs with black heads. If left unchecked they can quickly defoliate a plant.

To control three-lined potato beetle grubs, hand squish them or apply a spinosad-based organic pesticide to plants where the adult beetles or grubs are present. If caught early enough, you can prevent them from causing significant damage to your tomatillo plants. Check your plants every few days throughout the growing season.

Tomatillos are a terrific addition to the garden. And, if you don't have a garden, you can still grow this delicious vegetable because tomatillos also do beautifully in containers.

