Give Mother Nature a hand, pollinate those plants

I've been hearing from many gardeners over the last few years about how their zucchini, cucumbers, squash and other vine crops are deformed. Instead of full-sized vegetables, they are stubby and deformed on the blossom end. If you've faced this issue, too, poor pollination is probably to blame.

Unfortunately, many home gardeners are now faced with this issue due to the scarcity of some pollinators, including not just the introduced honey bee, but also numerous species of native bees. Because of the lack of pollinators, I always encourage gardeners to include plenty of flowering herbs and annuals in their vegetable garden to naturally boost pollinator populations. But, even with plenty of nectar sources around, gardeners are still seeing the effects of poor pollination rates, especially with vine crops such as those I mentioned above.

To overcome this situation, many gardeners are turning to hand pollination. Instead of relying on an insect to move pollen from the male flowers to the female flowers of these crops, the pollen is transferred by a human instead.

Thankfully, hand pollinating members of the melon family is pretty straightforward. It only takes a few minutes every morning to ensure a good harvest of full-sized fruits.

The first step to hand pollinating these crops is to identify the male and the female flowers. Unlike most other vegetables, members of the melon family have separate male and female flowers borne on the same plant. The male flowers have a straight flower stalk while the female flowers have a bulbous flower stalk that looks like a miniature version of their fruit. The male flowers are always produced a few days before the female flowers begin to arrive to ensure there's plenty of pollen around.

In order for fruit to be formed, pollen must be transferred from the male flowers to the female flowers, and since each blossom is open for only a single day, the process must be done every morning to maximize fruit set.

Once you discern the male flowers from the females, it's time to start pollinating. Pluck off a male flower, keeping the flower stem intact to act as a handle. Do this first thing in the morning, as soon as the flowers open. Then, carefully peel away the large petal surrounding the elongated center of the flower until you're left only with the flower stalk and pollen-covered anther.

Next, find the female flowers with the bulbous base and gently brush the pollen-covered anther against the center stigma of the female flower.

You only need to brush the male flower against the center of the female flower three or four times before moving onto another female blossom.

Every male flower can fertilize three to five female flowers, so once you've reached that number, it's time to pluck a new male blossom.

You do not need to use a male blossom from a different vine to pollinate the female flowers of the same vine, but you can if you want to.

But, in order for this to work, you'll need to stick with plants in the same species. For example, male cucumber flowers will not pollinate female squash blossoms and male watermelon flowers won't serve to pollinate female pumpkins.

Take a few minutes every morning to hand pollinate these crops to have a continuous harvest of top-sized fruits. The more consistent you are, the better the results.

Once each female flower has been pollinated, there's nothing else to do but wait for the fruits to develop and harvest time to arrive.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

