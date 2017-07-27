Beets and carrots 'green shoulders' easy to remedy

Question: Every year we grow carrots and beets in our garden. They do very well and taste delicious, but we always have to cut off the top inch or so of every root we harvest. The top of our carrot roots are green and bitter, and the tops of the beets are green and bumpy. Is this due to some kind of pest or is there something wrong with our soil? Thanks for any help you can provide.

Answer: The problem you describe is a very common one, and thankfully, it's nothing to worry about. And, most importantly, with both crops, it's easy to fix.

If the flavor and size of your beets and carrots are top-notch, the problem isn't your soil or even a pest. Instead, the problem is the sun!

The plant pigment called chlorophyll is responsible for the green coloration in leaves and stems, and it's essential for photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is also present, to differing extents, in other plant parts, but it's often masked by other plant pigments. When exposed to the sun, the chlorophyll present in the “shoulders” of any carrots and beets sticking out of the soil causes the tissue there to turn green and may impart an off flavor.

Gardeners who have grown potatoes may have experienced the same phenomena. In that case, the result is green potatoes. When potatoes grow too close to the soil's surface and they're exposed to the sun, they also turn green. But, unlike carrots and beets, eating green potatoes can make you very sick. It's not the fault of the chlorophyll in this case, but rather it's the fault of a compound called solanine that's also produced when potato tubers are exposed to the sun. Solanine is a natural toxin that can cause an upset tummy and other issues.

When it comes to your carrots and beets, those green root tops are an easy fix.

As root crops grow, you may find their “shoulders” poking up out of the soil by mid-season. To prevent these shoulders from turning green and off-flavored, simply mound a light layer of soil up over them from time to time to shield them from the sun. This is easy to do, especially if you grow your carrots and beets in straight rows; just use a hoe to pull the surrounding soil up around the tops of the roots.

Another option is to mulch the plants with a light layer of shredded leaves or straw as soon as you notice any exposed “shoulders,” making sure the mulch covers the bare root tops. But don't mound the mulch over the green leaves or the growing point of the plant.

A third option is to continue doing what you're doing by cutting off the tops of the roots prior to eating them. Though it may seem like a waste of veggies, it's certainly better than not eating them at all.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.