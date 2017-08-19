Attract hummingbirds with flowering plants, nesting habitats

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Hummingbirds are a popular summer visitor here in Pennsylvania. Most gardeners cherish spotting one of these tiny birds flitting around their garden, drinking nectar and grooming themselves in birdbaths and the fine spray of garden sprinklers.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are the most commonly spotted hummers in our region, as we're well within their breeding range. However, a late-season sighting of a rufous, calliope, or Allen's hummingbird isn't unheard of either, especially during migration time.

Hummingbirds tend to return to the same area year after year, so that tiny winged jewel you spotted in your garden this summer may be the same one that was there the year before.

While it's always a good thing to encourage bees, butterflies, toads and other wildlife to your garden, attracting hummingbirds is a must for many gardeners, and there are several things you can do to support these beautiful birds.

First and foremost, plant lots of hummingbird-friendly plant species in your garden. Hummers are highly attracted to the color red, and they prefer long, tubular flowers to shallow ones. Annual plants, such as lantana, fuschia, tithonia and pineapple sage, are among their favorites in my garden. They also relish perennials with tubular or spurred blossoms, including agastache, columbine, monarda, red hot pokers and penstemons.

Early in the season, I often spot hummers nectaring from the early-blooming trees and shrubs on our property, including weigelia, red buckeyes, azaleas, and catalpa trees. They also adore the flowers of annual vines such as cypress vines (also called lipstick vine) and scarlet runner beans.

The trick is to have hummingbird-friendly flowers in bloom from the time the migrating birds arrive in April until they're ready to fly south in the early fall. The greater the amount of plant diversity you have in your garden, the more birds you'll be able to support.

A second way to attract hummers is to create nesting habitat for them. Female hummingbirds select nesting sites typically at the fork of a branch about 10 feet above the ground, and they're responsible for all the nest-building activities. The site is often protected from rain, wind and sun.

Hummingbird nests are no bigger than a quarter, and they're constructed of moss, lichens, small twigs and plant stalks, often all woven together with spider webs. They also line their nests with the soft plant “down” that comes from plants such as willows, cottonwood, birch, thistles, milkweeds and pasque flowers. Be sure to include some of these plants in your landscape, too.

To further support these little birds, eliminate pesticide use from your gardening repertoire. Because small insects and spiders are part of their diet (and the diet of their developing young), keep pesticides out of the garden's food chain. This helps a multitude of bird species who feed insects to their young, not just hummers.

And finally, install feeders to supplement the diet of hummingbirds. But, if you're going to do this, you need to work carefully to properly clean and maintain the feeders. Wash and refill the feeder a few times a week in hot weather to prevent bacteria and mold from building up inside and potentially sickening the birds. You can buy commercially-made food or simply make your own by boiling one cup of organic granulated sugar in four cups of water for two minutes. Let the mixture cool before filling the feeder. Keep the extra sugar water in the fridge for up to two weeks, and refill the feeder as necessary.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.